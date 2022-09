Texas A&M baseball team learns 2023 SEC schedule

The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 season.

A&M will open SEC play at Kentucky on March 17-19 and will play road series at Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Auburn (April 6-8), Tennessee (April 28-30), Arkansas (May 12-14).

A&M’s home SEC series will be against Missouri (March 24-26), Alabama (April 14-16), LSU (April 21-23), Ole Miss (May 5-7) and Florida (May 18-20).

SEC series may shift to Thursday-Saturday for television.

The SEC tournament is set for May 23-28 in Hoover, Alabama.

A&M will announce its full 2023 schedule at a later date.