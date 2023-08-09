The Texas A&M baseball team landed Stanford pitcher/outfielder Braden Montgomery from the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. The junior shared the news in an Instagram post.

Montgomery batted .336 for the Cardinal last season, belting 17 home runs with 61 RBIs. On the mound, the right-hander pitched 14 innings with a 1-2 record and a 12.21 ERA.

Against the Aggies in the NCAA regional, Montgomery pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief and gave up one run on one hit and a hit batter while striking out three in the Cardinal’s 13-5 victory that evened the series 1-1. At the plate, he went 6 for 13 with two home runs, four RBIs, four runs scored and one walk in the series he helped win.

Montgomery was especially key in the winner-take-all finale, going 3 for 4 with a solo home run that tied the game in the bottom of the second at 1. Stanford went on to win 7-1 then beat Texas in the super regionals to advance to the College World Series.

In two seasons with the Cardinal, Montgomery batted .315 with 154 hits, 35 home runs and 118 RBIs. He also posted a 8.54 ERA over 32 2/3 innings on the mound. He was named the Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year in 2022.

With the addition of Montgomery, the Aggies have added nine transfers for the 2024 season. The group includes Columbia outfielder Hayden Schott, Penn catcher Jackson Appel, Cal State Northridge infielder Ali Camarillo, Michigan infielder Ted Burton, Tarleton State right-hander Zane Badmaev, Jacksonville State right-hander Tanner Jones, San Diego State righty Eldridge Armstrong and Arizona State righty Brook Peery.