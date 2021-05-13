Texas A&M baseball team in fight to make SEC tournament

NOTES — Auburn beat A&M 6-1 on Feb. 28 at the Round Rock Classic. Auburn sophomore right-hander Trace Bright pitched six innings, allowing three hits and no runs. A&M sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress allowed four hits and one run in six innings. ... A&M’s starting pitchers will be senior left-hander Dustin Saenz (5-5, 4.48 ERA) on Friday and junior left-hander Chris Weber (1-2, 3.88) on Saturday with Sunday’s hurler to be decided. Senior right-hander Bryce Miller (3-2, 1.42) and freshman right-hander Nathan Dettmer (3-2, 4.50) are possible Sunday starters. ... Auburn’s starting pitchers are expected to be senior left-hander Jack Owen (1-4, 5.65) on Friday and junior right-hander Richard Fitts (0-3, 6.96 ERA) on Saturday with Sunday’s starter to be determined. ... A&M senior second baseman Logan Sartori will remain in the lineup and bat second. He went 5 for 12 in the series against Ole Miss with a homer, double and three runs batted in. He came in hitting only .156 (7 for 45). ... Frizzell has 18 homers, which ties him for third in the country with Florida’s Jud Fabian and Wake Forest’s Bobby Seymour. Florida State’s Matheu Nelson leads with 20 and South Carolina’s Wes Clarke has 19. ... Auburn has a team ERA of 5.35, but the Tigers have allowed only one homer every 7.9 innings. ... A&M could climb as high as the No. 8 seed for the SEC tournament if it went 6-0 coupled with Alabama (28-17, 11-12), Georgia (28-18, 11-13) and Kentucky (27-17, 11-13) each losing at least five games.