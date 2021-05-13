Texas A&M baseball team in fight to make SEC tournament

The Texas A&M baseball team has to win what amounts to a play-in tournament against the Southeastern Conference’s trio of Tigers in order to qualify for the league’s real tournament in two weeks.
The Aggies (27-23, 7-17) are battling Missouri (12-32, 5-19), Auburn (20-24, 6-18) and LSU (30-18, 9-15) for the tournament’s last two spots with two series left in the regular season. A&M, which has a game lead on Auburn for the 12th and final tournament spot, will be at Auburn this weekend and finish at home against LSU. Winning both series would assure A&M of being in Hoover, Alabama, on May 25. Auburn and LSU, though, also control their destiny as Auburn will finish at Missouri, while LSU hosts Alabama this week.
“We know we control our own destiny,” A&M infielder Bryce Blaum said. “If we play well, then we’re in Hoover.”
A&M has never missed the SEC tournament since joining the league in 2013. The Aggies’ closest call came in 2018 when they were the 11th seed at 13-17, one game ahead of 12th seed Missouri, which beat out Tennessee via a tiebreaker.
“We’ve put ourselves in this spot [where] each and every game is the most important game of the year,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “This Friday, this weekend is no different. We are where we are because of our body of work. We need to go play our very best baseball this week and move on to a short week against LSU next week.”
A&M is coming off a series win over 14th-ranked Ole Miss (34-14, 14-10), winning a pair of one-run games as Will Frizzell hit five home runs capped by a grand slam in Sunday’s 6-5 victory.
“It’s a huge morale booster in the clubhouse and the locker room,” Blaum said. “Thank God for Will Frizzell. He put us on his back and carried us through the weekend. It was nice to get a series win. [It’s] a lot different attitude than what we’ve become accustomed to with how things have been going. We’ve played in a lot of very close games this season in conference play, and it’s nice to have the scale tipped the other way and get a win in our side in close ballgames.”
A&M will try to build on that against Auburn, which has lost all four home SEC series, going 2-10.
“[We] showed that we can win a series in conference,” Blaum said. “We just need to keep riding that momentum, playing with confidence that we feel like we’ve found now, knowing that we beat a very good Ole Miss team.”
Auburn avoided a sweep last week at LSU with a 2-1 victory in a combined three-hitter from a trio of pitchers but couldn’t build on that and lost to Samford 6-1 on Wednesday. Auburn will try to rebound against an A&M team that’s lost every league series on the road, going 2-10.
“It’s a critical point in our season here,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “It feels like a postseason-type mindset for us. Any way you look at it, we have to find a way to win this series.”
•
NOTES — Auburn beat A&M 6-1 on Feb. 28 at the Round Rock Classic. Auburn sophomore right-hander Trace Bright pitched six innings, allowing three hits and no runs. A&M sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress allowed four hits and one run in six innings. ... A&M’s starting pitchers will be senior left-hander Dustin Saenz (5-5, 4.48 ERA) on Friday and junior left-hander Chris Weber (1-2, 3.88) on Saturday with Sunday’s hurler to be decided. Senior right-hander Bryce Miller (3-2, 1.42) and freshman right-hander Nathan Dettmer (3-2, 4.50) are possible Sunday starters. ... Auburn’s starting pitchers are expected to be senior left-hander Jack Owen (1-4, 5.65) on Friday and junior right-hander Richard Fitts (0-3, 6.96 ERA) on Saturday with Sunday’s starter to be determined. ... A&M senior second baseman Logan Sartori will remain in the lineup and bat second. He went 5 for 12 in the series against Ole Miss with a homer, double and three runs batted in. He came in hitting only .156 (7 for 45). ... Frizzell has 18 homers, which ties him for third in the country with Florida’s Jud Fabian and Wake Forest’s Bobby Seymour. Florida State’s Matheu Nelson leads with 20 and South Carolina’s Wes Clarke has 19. ... Auburn has a team ERA of 5.35, but the Tigers have allowed only one homer every 7.9 innings. ... A&M could climb as high as the No. 8 seed for the SEC tournament if it went 6-0 coupled with Alabama (28-17, 11-12), Georgia (28-18, 11-13) and Kentucky (27-17, 11-13) each losing at least five games.