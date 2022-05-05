Texas A&M baseball team hopes to stay on roll against South Carolina

In seven weeks, the Texas A&M baseball team has improved from a possible NCAA tournament no-show for a second straight season to being projected as a national seed.

The 21st-ranked Aggies have won four straight Southeastern Conference series for the first time since 2017, which was the last time the A&M reached the College World Series. The Aggies (28-12, 12-9) are ranked by all six major polls and this week is seeded seventh in D1baseball.com’s projected 64-team NCAA tournament. A&M hasn’t been a top eight national seed since 2016. The top eight seeds host regionals and have the opportunity to host super regionals if they advance.

“We all know it,” A&M sophomore pitcher Nathan Dettmer said. “We’ve all seen it. We’ve all kind of been like, ‘Woah, it could happen. It could happen.’”

A&M, which has won the last three series against ranked teams, will finish SEC play with a trio of unranked teams starting with South Carolina (23-20, 9-12) this weekend at Blue Bell Park with games at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Aggies will host Mississippi State (25-20, 9-12) next weekend and finish the regular season at Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14).

A&M is tied with Auburn (31-14, 31-14) and LSU (30-14, 12-9) for second place in the SEC West behind Arkansas (34-11, 14-7). The only other SEC team with more conference victories is top-ranked Tennessee (41-4, 19-2), the East leader.

A&M baseball is trending up. Large crowds are expected this week with ticket sales for all games already topping 4,000 per game early in the week. Students are ending school, helping create more buzz.

“Most everyone on our team is on social media,” A&M junior outfielder Brett Minnich said. “I like to see it, but I just don’t like to go out of my way to pay attention to it, if that makes sense. I just think whenever we take care of business, at the end of the season we’ll be right where we need to be.”

Dettmer said it’s OK to appreciate how far they’ve come — just don’t dwell on it.

“You’ve got to just look at it, see it’s a cool thing, but then you’ve just got to stay where your feet are and don’t get too excited and just take it game by game,” Dettmer said. “Yeah, it’s going to be exciting if it does happen, but the regional doesn’t start tomorrow. We got South Carolina tomorrow. So we’ve just got to be where are feet are and go at South Carolina.”

The Gamecocks lost eight of 11 from March 18-April 3 with losses to The Citadel and Presbyterian as they fell to 13-14 overall. But South Carolina has won four straight, including a sweep of Alabama last weekend.

“They’re playing really well,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “They swept Alabama, which is something. We weren’t even able to win the series much less sweep them. And they won [against North Carolina A&I on Wednesday], so they’re playing with a lot of confidence. They haven’t swung the bat great, but they’re swinging it better now. A team that is confident is a scary team.”

That also describes A&M, which has been pounding the baseball and getting solid pitching.

A&M hit .273 and averaged 7.4 runs per game during its last four SEC series with 12 homers, four triples and 19 doubles.

“Really since conference play, we’ve played super competitive baseball in just about every game with the exception of maybe the middle game against Vandy,” Schlossnagle said.

It helps to have a bell cow Game 1 starter with Dettmer. The sophomore right-hander is 4-0 in his last seven starts. In the last five starts he’s thrown 32 1/3 innings, allowing only five earned runs and striking out 34 with seven walks.

Dettmer’s domination has allowed A&M to keep winning despite junior right-hander Micah Dallas going 1-3 in his last five starts, lasting five innings only once. A&M’s bullpen, much maligned early in the season, has helped pick up the slack. Graduate left-hander Jacob Palisch (3-3, 2.95 ERA, four saves) leads the way, but A&M could use more innings from its other two starters.

“Ideally, you’d like to go into a weekend series or conference tournament or anything after that with at least two or three guys you could hang your hat on as starting pitchers,” Schlossnagle said. “I do think our best pitching is ahead of us as long as we keep Dettmer healthy and specifically figure out Micah.”

A&M isn’t the only SEC team looking for more starting pitching.

“Every Friday or Thursday when the SEC office sends out the anticipated pitching rotations, there’s a guy named TBA on every single team,” Schlossnagle said. “Tennessee is having the season they’re having because they’ve been really consistent with their starting pitchers. Arkansas has stumbled a little bit lately, but they still have been very consistent with who gets to start the games, and we’re trying to find that. And we need to find it. I’m not saying it can’t be done to achieve your goals without it, but obviously we’ve survived to this point.”

NOTES — Dettmer (5-2, 3.13 ERA) will oppose junior right-hander Brett Thomas (0-0, 6.39) on Friday. Dallas (4-3, 5.49) and junior right-hander Noah Hall (2-4, 4.57) will start on the mound Saturday. Dettmer and Hall shared last week’s SEC pitcher of the week honors. South Carolina sophomore right-hander Will Sanders (6-2, 3.82) will start Sunday with A&M’s starter to be determined. ... A&M’s leading hitters are sophomore first baseman Jack Moss (.362, 4 HRs, 35 RBIs), junior second baseman/outfielder Austin Bost (.357, 4 HRs, 25 RBIs), graduate left fielder Dylan Rock (.329, 12 HRs, 38 RBIs), graduate catcher Troy Claunch (.302, 3 HRs, 36 RBIs), junior right fielder Brett Minnich (.299, 5 HRs, 34 RBIs) and sophomore infielder Ryan Targac (.265, 10 HRs, 37 RBIs). ... South Carolina’s leading hitters are senior right fielder/designated player Andrew Eyster (.344, 8 HRs, 42 RBIs), senior first baseman/outfielder Brandt Belk (.340, 5 HRs, 30 RBIs), junior second baseman Braylen Wimmer (.316, 5 HRs, 30 RBIs) and freshman shortstop Michael Braswell (.282, 2 HRs, 22 RBIs). ... South Carolina leads the all-time series with A&M 10-7. They last met in 2019 at South Carolina with A&M taking two of three. ... In 2017, A&M won five straight SEC series against LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri. ... A&M is preparing for the warmest weekend of the season. For the first time in Schlossnagle’s career, he allowed his team to take batting practice in shorts for Tuesday’s game against Texas-Arlington. “It’s a lot warmer here than it is in Fort Worth and what I’m used to. It reminds me of my days [as an assistant] at Tulane in New Orleans this time of year.” A&M has adjusted practices and will tinker with pregame activities to help handle the hotter temperatures. “We definitely won’t take batting practice all three days on the field,” Schlossnagle said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.