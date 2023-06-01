STANFORD, Calif. — As Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle sees it, 12 pitches on May 20 have changed the course of his pitching staff.

Starter Troy Wansing made his lone bullpen appearance of the season that day and needed just 12 pitches to get the final four outs in a 15-10 win over Mississippi State to close out the regular season. What followed was a perfect game bid carried into the sixth inning by Wansing in a 3-0 shutout of Tennessee to open the Southeastern Conference tournament, and from there A&M’s starters helped carry the Aggies to the tournament’s championship game.

Now having answered the questions regarding A&M’s pitching depth and the rigors of tournament play, the Aggies enter the NCAA tournament’s Stanford Regional with a chance to prove their performance in the SEC tournament was more than just catching lighting in a bottle.

The second-seeded Aggies (36-25) will open regional play at 9 p.m. Friday against third-seeded Cal State Fullerton (31-22) at Stanford’s Sunken Diamond. Host Stanford and fourth-seeded San Jose State will play first at 2 p.m.

“[A&M’s] got some good arms, so we’ve got to make adjustments quick,” Titan head coach Jason Dietrich said.

Those 12 pitches thrown by Wansing to close out the regular season provided a shift in mentality that he said he could only experience coming into a game in relief. Wansing (3-3, 4.83 ERA) said he found his mind drifting ahead in games as a starter, often allowing perceived future outcomes dictate how he attacked a hitter. The brief bullpen outing allowed the transfer left-hander a chance to mentally be in the moment and not worry about the future.

“There’s a different mindset when you’re in the bullpen compared to starting, and I think that was something that I missed,” Wansing said. “In the bullpen, you have a finite go and get it for an inning [mentality]. I was trying to drag myself out over six or seven innings as a starter instead of just going as hard as I can for as long as I can.”

Wansing’s good pitching beget great pitching within the entire Aggie staff.

Freshman lefty Justin Lamkin (3-3, 5.62) allowed just one hit over seven shutout innings in a 5-0 win over South Carolina in A&M’s third game at the SEC tournament. Lefty Will Johnston (3-3, 5.16) then allowed three runs and struck out seven in six innings in A&M’s 5-4 upset of LSU.

A&M’s pitching staff had a 3.67 ERA during the SEC tournament compared to the season’s overall 5.56.

“It’s just contagious,” Johnston said at the Aggies’ selection show watch party Monday. “Troy went out and set the tone ,and I thought that he did a phenomenal job at Mississippi State, and he carried that straight over into a start against Tennessee. It’s contagious. You saw what Justin was able to do, and I’m not going to let those guys one-up me. I think Troy really set the tone.”

All three pitchers should factor into Schlossnagle’s plans for the double-elimination regional. The Aggie skipper mentioned both Johnston and Lamkin as options for the opener Friday against the Titans, who will start lefty Tyler Stultz (7-4, 4.53). Win or lose, the Aggies will have Wansing, right-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 6.35) and either Johnston or Lamkin for the rest of the tournament.

Schlossnagle said Dettmer also could’ve used a relief outing this season to refocus his mentality.

“Puts them in a different environment,” Schlossnagle said. “Doesn’t have to think a whole lot. Just go get loose, go in there and pitch. Way more about attacking the strike zone in a short amount of time vs. trying to stretch yourself out over time.”

Unlike some of the opponents the Aggies faced at the SEC tournament, Fullerton’s hitters are equally split facing either lefties and righties. The Titans have hit .272 against left-handed pitchers and .273 against righties. In total, they enter the regional hitting .274 overall.

In its “West Coast” style of play, Fullerton is adept at using bunts and situational hitting to move runners into scoring position and drive them home. That can force opponents to focus harder on retiring leadoff hitters each inning.

“We just want to find ways to put pressure on the pitcher and the defense and that’s by doing all the little things,” Dietrich said. “We believe the little things are important ... fundamentals. We take advantage of the freebies, too. That’s been helpful to us.”

A&M’s pitchers rank third among the four teams at the Stanford Regional in walks allowed per nine innings (5.08) and last in hit batters (62).

Sunken Diamond also features copious amounts of foul territory that could allow baserunners extra bases on an errant throw in bunt coverage.

“You better throw strikes, and you better handle the ball,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M’s pitchers can help control all of it Friday as they begin a journey that can lead to Omaha, Nebraska, if they find the same confidence that carried them through the conference tournament.

“There’s a freedom that everyone pitched with last week, especially the starters,” Wansing said. “We didn’t really go into [Hoover, Alabama] with a ton of expectations, and I think that kind of allowed us to play free and just do our thing and execute pitches.”

NOTES — The Stanford Regional is one of three regionals in this year’s NCAA tournament that features four teams that have made the College World Series. The other two are in Coral Gables, Miami, with Miami, Texas, Louisiana and Maine and in Fayetteville, Arkansas, featuring Arkansas, TCU, Arizona and Santa Clara. ... The Aggies have 13 wins this season against the NCAA tournament field, including 11 against regional hosts. Florida has the most wins over regional hosts at 13 followed by Vanderbilt at 12. Arkansas tied A&M at 11.