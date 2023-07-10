The Texas A&M baseball program has hired former Seattle Mariner pitching coordinator Max Weiner as its pitching coach, replacing the recently departed Nate Yeskie.

The 28-year-old Weiner spent the last four years in the Mariners organization, traveling through the minor league system to offer instruction to prospects. The Mariners are the only rotation in modern baseball history to have four homegrown starters all under the age of 26: former A&M pitcher Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. Each of the four only spent two full seasons in the minors.

“We are excited to welcome Max to Aggieland and look forward to his impact on the growth and development of our pitching staff both on and off the field,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said in a press release. “He has been at the forefront of the incredible transformation of the Seattle Mariners organization over the past few years.”

Weiner became the youngest coordinator in MLB history at 23 when he took the job. He helped the Mariners farm system rise from worst to first in the 2021 league rankings, according to Baseball America.

Miller made his jump to the majors this year, just two seasons removed from his final season at A&M in 2021 when he went 3-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts while starting 10 games.

In 11 starts with the Mariners, Miller is 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA, 55 strikeouts an 12 walks in 59 innings. He’s held opposing batters to a .203 batting average and has an 0.95 walks plus hits per inning (WHIP).

“Max was a huge influence on my development once I got to pro ball,” Miller said in A&M’s press release. “He helped me out tremendously both on and off the field from the mental aspects of pitching to the physical aspect of sweeping a slider. He’s a huge reason I was able to go from a fourth-round pick to a big leaguer in less than two years of pro ball. I am super excited for him and the future of Aggie pitching.”

Weiner, a Miami native, spent two seasons playing at Lake Sumter State before transferring to Florida International.

While in college, he founded a pitching development company, The Arm Farm, which he continued after graduation. His work with amateur pitchers earned him a job as a minor league pitching coach with the Cleveland Guardians at age 22, making him the youngest coach in the minor leagues at the time.

In 2019, Weiner was named one of the top 35 coaches under the age of 35 by The Athletic, and his work with The Arm Farm earned him a spot on Forbes’ “30 under 30” in 2023.

A&M’s military background will not be unfamiliar to Weiner, who studied six years at Riverside Military Academy before college. There he earned the rank of Battalion Commander, which is the highest ranking cadet in the 500-person corps.