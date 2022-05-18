Texas A&M baseball team heads to Ole Miss with SEC West title on the line

At this point last season, the Texas A&M baseball team entered its last Southeastern Conference series needing to win it just to have a shot at making the league tournament.

A year isn’t much time when it comes to program building, but it was all the Aggies needed to find themselves in a much more favorable position.

Now under first year head coach Jim Schlossnagle, the 11th-ranked Aggies enter their final regular season series at Ole Miss tied for first in the SEC West standings and controlling their destiny for the division title by holding the tiebreaker over co-leader Arkansas. The three-game series begins at 6:30 p.m Thursday at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.

Schlossnagle’s first season at A&M (33-16, 17-10) already could be rated a success, but the skipper said he measures success by consistent growth, and the Aggies still have time for more. To grow into SEC West champions, they’ll have to face another solid offensive team in Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14).

For the second straight weekend, the Aggies will play a top-20 home run team in the Rebels, who rank 15th nationally with 1.72 round-trippers per game. Senior infielder Tim Elko ranks 16th in the nation and second in the SEC in home runs with 19, followed by Jacob Gonzalez’s 14.

The Aggie pitching staff, which has seen its ups and downs this season, will have a second opportunity in as many weeks to show it can keep balls in the yard and pitch consistently prior to the SEC tournament.

“We have the pieces to put it together, but it still comes down to executing pitches, and we’ve already created the identity that we don’t really have [a set rotation],” Schlossnagle said. “Who can get this out in this scenario, and the guys in the last couple of weeks have done a good job of that.”

The Aggies will use the same rotation they used last weekend beginning with ace Nathan Dettmer (5-2, 3.62 ERA) on Thursday. Wyatt Tucker (0-0, 4.60) will follow him again and make his second career start on Friday, and Ryan Prager (1-2, 4.47) will start Game 3 after reentering the weekend rotation last week against Mississippi State. Former starter Micah Dallas will come out of the bullpen again.

Ole Miss will counter with right-hander Dylan DeLucia (5-0, 4.28), lefty Hunter Elliott (3-3, 2.84) and righty Derek Diamond (4-4, 5.24).

A&M’s pitchers has experienced both highs and lows in SEC play. The Aggies rank a respectable fifth in ERA against SEC opponents at 5.04 ERA. Only Missouri has given up more hits than the Aggies’ 264 in conference play, but A&M’s pitchers have the league’s second-best walks-per-nine-innings ratio at 3.35. Dettmer ranks eighth in ERA in SEC play at 3.16 but is allowing the third-worst opponent batting average at .236.

While the pitching has been a mixed bag, the Aggies enter the final regular-season series with some sense of relief at how far they’ve come in a year’s time.

“I think there’s something about just getting out there and feeling like we have something to prove,” reliever Jacob Palisch said. “This program didn’t necessarily perform the way it would have liked to last year, and I know that a lot of guys who were here last year, they feel like they have something to prove with all the teams maybe not respecting us as much. I think it helps for guys like them to go out and play with an edge.”

• NOTES — A&M outfielder Dylan Rock leads the SEC in runs scored in league play at 35. A&M infielder Ryan Targac also paces the conference in RBIs in SEC play with 36. ... A&M’s Rody Barker was named to the SEC baseball community service team Wednesday. Barker is the team’s representative on the student-athlete advisory committee and has worked with Aggie Paint-A-Thon and the Captain Beggs House Renovation.

