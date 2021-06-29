Texas A&M baseball team grabs Missouri transfer Trey Dillard

The Texas A&M baseball team picked up graduate transfer and right-handed reliever Trey Dillard. Dillard announced the transfer via Twitter on Monday.

Dillard spent the entirety of the 2021 injured, but posted a 2-0 record with five saves and a 1.08 ERA for the Tigers in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. His sophomore year, Dillard collected a 1-2 record with a save and 19 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched.

The Phoenix, Ariz. native played his freshman season at San Jacinto Community College, where he was ranked the No. 2 junior college prospect in the nation by Baseball America.

Dillard was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, but elected to go to college.