Texas A&M baseball team finalizes 2022 schedule
Texas A&M baseball team finalizes 2022 schedule

The Texas A&M baseball announced the final piece of its 2022 baseball schedule Tuesday with 13 midweek games, including 10 at Blue Bell Park. The group of games includes home matchups with Lamar (Feb. 22), Prairie View A&M (Feb. 23), Houston Baptist (March 1), Tarleton State (March 8), Houston (March 15), Texas State (April 5), Dallas Baptist (April 19), Sam Houston (April 26), Texas-Arlington (May 3) and Incarnate Word (May 17). A&M also will play nonconference road games at Rice (March 22), Texas (March 29) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (April 12).

The Aggies will host Lamar at 6 p.m. Friday in a fall exhibition game. Admission is free.

