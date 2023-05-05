With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the Texas A&M baseball team trailing No. 3 Florida 6-5, the Aggie cleanup hitter came to the plate with two runners on and Southeastern Conference saves leader Brandon Neely on the mound.

That situation would normally put A&M senior Brett Minnich at the plate, but on Friday and for the foreseeable future, freshman Jace LaViolette fills the position.

The Aggies fell to the Gators by that one-run margin in the first game of the conference series at Blue Bell Park.

As the final portion of the regular season approaches, the Aggies (26-20, 9-13) could be without Minnich, who suffered a separated shoulder while diving into home during A&M’s game against Tarleton State on Tuesday, head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

“He’s really, really sore,” Schlossnagle said of the injury. “We think he might be able to get back to us at some point to hit, but he’s not ready to do that yet.”

Schlossnagle said he is not expecting to have Minnich back in the lineup for the remainder of this series. It is his second injury this season after he fractured his hand diving into first base during the Aggies’ season opener against Seattle. He returned to the lineup six weeks later in a midweek matchup against Texas.

Playing in slightly fewer than half the games this season, Minnich has seven home runs for third on the team and has 21 hits to go with a .291 batting average. His .582 slugging percentage is second on the team.

“He was kind of TBD all week,” Aggie third baseman Trevor Werner said. “I know he wants to be back in there, and I don’t know when he’s going to be back in there, but I know he’s going to do everything he can to be back as soon as possible.”

Without A&M’s veteran cleanup hitter, LaViolette proved early he is a capable replacement. The Gators (37-10, 15-7) led 4-0 early, but the freshman outfielder jumpstarted the Aggie offense with a solo home run to center in the bottom of the fourth. Werner followed in the fifth with a three-run home run to tie the game at 4.

LaViolette leads the Aggies in homers with 12, having hit sixth in the Aggie lineup for the majority of SEC play. He also leads the team in slugging percentage (.594) and RBIs (44).

“He stepped right in there, and that’s the good thing about our team,” Werner said. “We don’t have to rely on one guy to do all the damage. The more guys that we can get to step in the fire, so to say, will prepare us for what’s ahead.”

While poor pitching has plagued the Aggies this season, A&M’s pitchers paired with the offense for the most complete performance of the season, according to Schlossnagle.

In total, the three Aggie pitchers who took the mound Friday issued just two walks and one wild pitch, while hitting no batters.

Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer issued all three of those free bases, lasting five innings for the first time in his last three outings. He gave up four runs on five hits, which included a two-run home run by BT Riopelle in the second inning. Jac Caglianone had a groundout RBI in the third, and Tyler Shelnut had a sacrifice fly in the fourth that scored Riopelle, who reached base with a leadoff walk.

“I thought it was a positive step forward,” Schlossnagle said. “It wasn’t great, but I thought it was positive. Certainly better than he’s pitched in the last month and a half or two, so something he can build on.”

Dettmer was moved to second in A&M’s rotation against Kentucky two weekends ago, while he took an extra day to work on his mechanics and mentality in the bullpen, he said. The extra work showed in the improved performance Friday.

“I was working on a bunch of stuff, really just staying athletic,” Dettmer said. “I can get in my head and get a little mechanical, so you’re thinking of the internal instead of the external. When I get caught up in that, I don’t move as well.”

Junior reliever Brandyn Garcia (1-2) followed with two innings of work. He gave up three hits — two for solo home runs in the sixth and the seventh. Riopelle hit the first in the sixth, and Florida leadoff hitter Cade Kurland launched a 2-1 pitch into the bullpen in right in the seventh for the game-winning run.

Schlossnagle used left-hander Even Aschenbeck out of his bullpen in the eighth and the ninth. The junior hurled two perfect innings with two strikeouts to keep the Aggies in the hunt for the win.

Having only thrown 27 pitches, Aschenbeck will be available Saturday if needed,” Schlossnagle said.

“I truly felt like if we could keep it at a run, we’d get them,” Schlossnagle said. “We had a chance to, and it didn’t work out.”

When it came down to it in the bottom of the ninth, Neely got the better of LaViolette to end the game and pick up his ninth win.

Florida starter Brandon Sproat (7-0) earned the win. He gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Aggie left-hander Troy Wansing (2-2, 6.69 ERA) will take the mound to start the 5 p.m. Saturday game opposite junior righty Hurston Waldrep (6-2, 4.74).

Despite the loss, Schlossnagle said he liked the way his ball club was trending heading into the final two games of the series.

“I thought we played really well,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s as good a game as we’ve played the entire season to be honest with you. ... The only way this game hurts us is if we carry it into tomorrow. We need to carry the fact that we played really well into tomorrow, and we’ll be fine.”