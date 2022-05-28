Texas A&M baseball team falls to Florida 9-0 in SEC tournament semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A couple of seldom-used Florida pitchers put the clamps on Texas A&M’s high-powered offense as the Gators cruised to a 9-0 victory in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament on Saturday night.

The ninth-ranked Aggies (37-18) were one of the nation’s hottest teams entering Saturday’s game, having won seven of eight by averaging 9.9 runs in the victories. But Florida sophomore left-hander Timmy Manning and freshman right-hander Fisher Jameson combined on a six-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one. They got plenty of support as unranked Florida scored in all but two innings to avenge falling into the losers’ bracket with Thursday’s 10-0, seven-inning loss to A&M earlier in the tournament.

“I don’t know what to say about that ballgame,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We got the rear-end kicking returned right back to us in every shape and size.”

Florida (39-21) advances to the tournament finals for the 15th time and will play top-ranked Tennessee or Kentucky at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Florida, which had to beat South Carolina 2-1 in 10 innings on Tuesday to advance out of the first round, earned a rematch against A&M by beating 10th-ranked Arkansas 7-5 on Friday night and Alabama 11-6 in Saturday’s first game.

“We looked like the team that had played the extra game, not them,” Schlossnagle said.

The Gators needed only two pitchers to beat Alabama and repeated that against A&M.

Manning (1-0) struck out six and walked one in a career-high five innings, allowing five hits. He had pitched only 17 2/3 innings in eight games this season. His last appearance was April 5 against Florida A&M.

Jameson struck out four with no walks, allowing just one hit in four innings. He retired the first 11 batters he faced and earned his first collegiate save. Jameson had pitched only 13 1/3 innings in seven games before Saturday.

“I think the story of the game obviously today was pitching,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said.

Florida had nine hits, three by BT Ripolle and two each by Wyatt Langford and Ty Evans. Jud Fabian’s 22nd homer opened the scoring.

“Offensively we were really good all day, and I think some of the things kind of go unnoticed,” O’Sullivan said.

Jack Moss and Troy Claunch each had two hits for A&M.

A&M freshman left-hander Ryan Prager started and threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and walking three. He gave up four runs, three of them earned. Freshman relief pitchers Robert Hogan, Jack Hamilton and Brad Rudis each allowed runs.

A&M is expected to host a four-team regional in the NCAA tournament. The regional host sites will be announced Sunday night, while the overall 64-team field will be announced during a selection show on ESPN2 starting at 11 a.m. Monday. A&M is having an NCAA tournament selection show watch party at the Ford Hall of Champions on the west side of Kyle Field. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Monday.