Texas A&M shortstop Hunter Haas stood on the back of the infield with his double-play partners watching video replay of the ball entering first baseman Ryan Targac’s glove as the foot of pinch hitter Jordan Andrade hit the bag. The conversation between the teammates was loose, but nerves had to be present at the thought of potentially dropping a fifth midweek game of the season.

Ultimately the call went the Aggies’ way in the 6-5 win over Tarleton State on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park thanks to the out call on Andrade that was too close to reverse on a game-ending double play in the top of the ninth.

“They called him out on the field, and I think that helped,” Haas said. “It was about as close as it gets when they showed it on the scoreboard, so I’m glad they called him out.”

Tarleton (23-19) had just plated a run to pull it within one of the Aggies (26-19) and had the bases loaded when Andrade came to the plate. A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle went to the bullpen for the third time in the inning, removing Robert Hogan for long-relief man Evan Aschenbeck. On his second pitch, Andrade sent a one-hopper to third base that required a diving stab by Trevor Werner. He took some time to get steady enough to make the throw and whipped the ball to second baseman Austin Bost for the turn to Targac to get the Aggies out of what could have been another midweek jam.

Schlossnagle tipped his cap to Bost on the play, who moved permanently to second base this season.

“This time last year Bost couldn’t turn that double play,” Schlossnagle said.

Despite the close score, a pair of A&M pitchers performed well enough to earn the win.

Freshman Justin Lamkin started and lasted five innings for the first time since March 8. His only blemish through four innings was a solo-home run by Texan third baseman Dylan Choy Foo in the second. Lamkin started the sixth with a pair of walks, his only in the outing, and was pulled for Brandyn Garcia. Both runs were added to Lamkin’s line on a three-run home run by Tarleton first baseman Jack Wagner, giving the Texans a 4-1 lead.

In his first outing since April 23 at Kentucky, Lamkin fanned a career-high nine batters.

“I knew it was going to be a good one over in the bullpen in early work and stuff,” Lamkin said. “Really riding the fastball and mechanics felt good. I was in the right mental spot, so it was going to be good.”

Senior Carson Lambert (2-1) entered in the seventh for Garcia and allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts over a season-high 2 1/3 innings. He picked up his second win of the season.

His last two outings have been scoreless, while allowing just one hit.

Lambert allowed a one-out single in the ninth, and Schlossnagle elected to give the ball to closer Will Johnson as Lambert’s pitch count rose to 34.

“I just thought that he was at the tail end of things,” Schlossnagle said. “He threw for us last week, and I just thought I was going to take a shot with left on left with Will.”

A&M’s Trevor Werner had a sacrifice fly in the third inning to tie the score at 1, and the Aggies were able to pull back within one in the bottom of the sixth on RBI singles by Jordan Thompson and Max Kaufer.

Thompson finished 2 for 2 with a pair of runs and walks and an RBI.

Haas’ three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth put the Aggies in front 6-4. With a 1-2 count, Texan reliever Jake Burcham hung a change-up that Haas pulled over the scoreboard in right field.

The moonshot was a bit of a relief from some of the midweek struggles of the past, Haas said.

“We’ll take all the wins we can get,” Haas said. “A win’s a win, so we’re just going to keep battling and keep going.”

At No. 43 in the RPI rankings, A&M is in a fight for an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament. That fight could be aided this weekend with a visit from RPI No. 8 Florida to Blue Bell Park. Winning Tuesday didn’t hurt.

“We’ll take it,” Schlossnagle said. “Right now even wins seem like they’re uphill, but it’s better than the alternative.”

NOTES — Former A&M pitcher Bryce Miller earned a call-up to the major leagues Tuesday and started for the Seattle Mariners. He carried a perfect game into the top of the sixth before giving up a one-out single to Tony Kemp. He finished his debut allowing one run on two hits in six innings, while striking out 10.