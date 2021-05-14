Texas A&M baseball team drops series opener at Auburn 5-4

AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M baseball team could neither hold an early lead nor pull off a late rally, falling to Auburn 5-4 in the opener of the three-game Southeastern Conference series at Plainsman Park on Friday.

A&M (27-24, 7-18) tied the game at 1 on shortstop Kalae Harrison’s sacrifice fly that drove in Mikey Hoehner in the second. The Aggies then took a 3-1 lead in the third on designated hitter Taylor Smith’s two-run home run.

But Auburn (21-24, 7-18) got a run back in the bottom of the third on shortstop Ryan Bliss’ solo homer then tied the game in the fourth on Brody Moore’s RBI double.

The Tigers took the lead for good in the seventh on Bliss’ sacrifice fly that plated pintch runner Garrett Farquhar. They built the lead to 5-3 on catcher Ryan Dyal’s bases-loaded walk that drove in Rankin Woley.

The Aggies got within a run on center fielder Ray Alejo’s two-out solo homer in the top of the ninth, but reliever Carson Skipper induced a groundout to shortstop from pinch hitter Logan Britt to end the game.

Skipper (2-2) threw the final three innings the earn the win. He gave up one run on two hits and no walks with four strikeouts.