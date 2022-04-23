Texas A&M baseball team drops second game to third-ranked Arkansas

Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas has easily been the Aggies’ most consistent pitcher this season. The Texas Tech transfer has a team-high three outings of seven innings or more and five of six innings or more.

But the sinker-ball specialist has been prone to give up the long ball, adding blemishes to otherwise solid outings. That happened Saturday as Arkansas two-hole hitter Brady Slavens launched two home runs off Dallas that pushed the No. 3 Razorbacks to a series-tying 3-1 win at Blue Bell Park.

Dallas (4-2) labored through a four-inning, six-hit outing while allowing three runs. He leads the Aggies (24-14, 9-8) with nine total home runs given up.

A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said his long-ball issues can arise when he lets his fastball rise in the strike zone.

“He didn’t command it well, and he hasn’t in the last couple of weeks,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s the difference.”

On the fifth pitch of the game, Slavens roped a homer deep into the Slovacek’s party patio in right-center field. Right fielder Brett Minnich could only watch it head towards the railroad tracks as the Razorbacks (31-8, 12-5) took an early 1-0 lead.

In his next at-bat in the third, Slavens launched a 1-2 pitch towards the Texas flag waving out in straightaway center for a 3-0 lead.

Slavens, a senior from Olathe, Kansas, was a prime recruiting target for Schlossnagle while he was still at TCU, the Aggie head coach said after Friday night’s game. The designated hitter went 0 for 4 against the Aggies’ 2-1 victory on Friday in the Southeastern Conference series opener.

“We tried hard to sign [him] at TCU,” Schlossnagle said. “I know he’s an outstanding player.”

Sandwiched between the two home runs was a rare wild pitch from Dallas that allowed Chris Lanzilli to score in the top of the second inning. Lanzilli had reached on a leadoff double. It was only Dallas’ second wild pitch of the season.

On offense, the Aggies went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and 2 for 19 with runners on base. A&M left the bases loaded in the first, stranded a runner on third in the third and stranded runners on second and third in the seventh.

A&M’s lone run needed some assistance from the backstop netting that spans from behind home plate to a pole in right field. With a runner on third and one out in the fourth, shortstop Kole Kaler hit a foul pop up toward the first base dugout. Arkansas first baseman Peyton Stovall appeared to have his sights on the catch at the dugout railing, but the falling ball bounced off the wire and fell out of Stovall’s reach. Kaler eventually hit a deep sacrifice fly to center, scoring Minnich.

Arkansas reliever Zach Morris (3-0) picked up the win. He gave up one hit and no runs with one strikeout and one walk over three innings of relief for starter Hagen Smith, who lasted only three innings.

While the Aggies couldn’t rally, senior reliever Joseph Menefee saved the bullpen for Sunday’s rubber game. The lefty set a new career high in strikeouts with seven while working 4 2/3 innings, his longest appearance by innings this season. He got his final strikeout on a full-count slider inside to Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles, who went 2 for 4.

Menefee continued to show improvement after a slow start to the season.

“The struggles all have boiled down to just pitch execution,” Menefee said. “The confidence is always there for me.”

Aggie reliever Wyatt Tucker, who had thrown just 2 1/3 innings this season before Saturday, cleaned up the final out of the ninth. He has been vying for more playing time in recent weeks and needed a key strikeout after Arkansas loaded the bases against him on an error and a walk.

“I didn’t start pitching until a couple of weeks ago, and I knew it was going to come down to how I executed when the game was actually on the line,” Tucker said. “So I was ready for it.”

With Aggie senior Jacob Palisch needed to close out the series-opening win, Schlossnagle said he didn’t know who will start on the mound for the Aggies when the teams wrap up the three-game set at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s extremely important,” Tucker said of Sunday’s game. “We’ve been looking forward to this weekend for awhile. It’s not make or break for us, but if we pull it out, it’ll definitely put us on the map.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.