A walk-off, two-run home run by Mississippi State second baseman Amani Larry, his second of homer of the game, completed a come-from-behind 10-8 win over the Texas A&M baseball team on Thursday at Dudy Noble Field.

The Aggies (30-23, 12-16) held a 7-2 lead midway through the fifth inning in the opener of the three-game Southeastern Conference series, but the Bulldogs (27-24, 9-19) answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth to tie the game at 7.

A&M outfielder Ryan Targac’s second home run of the game in the top of the seventh broke the stalemate until the bottom of the ninth.

A&M closer Brandyn Garcia issued a pair of walks to lead off the ninth, forcing head coach Jim Schlossnagle to go back to his bullpen for veteran lefty Will Johnston, who was slated to start later in the series. Johnson threw a wild pitch that allowed the game-tying run to score before throwing the last pitch of the game on the Larry home run.

A five-run fourth helped put A&M in the driver’s seat early thanks in part to Targac’s first home run of the game, a three-run shot. Targac went 3 for 4, all extra-base hits, with four RBIs.

Bulldog pitchers helped the Aggie offense by issuing 15 walks. But the Aggies failed to make the most of the assistance, stranding 16 runners by going 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position and 4 for 25 with runners on base.

Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out two. Reliever Evan Aschenbeck was on the mound for the start of Mississippi State’s comeback, which included a three-run double by Slate Alford in the fifth and Larry’s first home run of the game in the sixth.

A&M had a chance to add another run in the seventh on a would-be sacrifice fly by Trevor Werner, but freshman Max Kaufer crossed signals with third-base coach Nolan Cain and did not tag up, and he was called out.

A&M managed to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth on a quick double play turn started by second baseman Austin Bost. Conversely, the Aggies left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth.

Garcia (2-3) took the loss for the Aggies, while Bulldog reliever Nate Dohm (6-4) earned the win.

Two games remain in the regular season with the Aggies’ hopes of making the NCAA tournament on the line. The teams return to action at 6 p.m. Friday with no probable starters named for either side.

• NOTES — A&M shortstop Hunter Haas was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, the College Baseball Foundation announced Thursday. The award presented annually to the nation’s best shortstop is named for Texas Tech’s Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977-80. Wallace died from leukemia at 27.