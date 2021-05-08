Texas A&M baseball team drops Game 2 to Ole Miss 12-7

NOTES — It was just Elko’s third at-bat since tearing his ACL on April 5. He pinch hit last week against South Carolina and Friday against the Aggies. His 10th homer of the season was an opposite-field shot that landed halfway up the stands beyond the fence in right-center field. ... It was a landmark victory for Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, who is 900-524-1 in 24 seasons, including 800-453-1 in 21 seasons with the Rebels. ... Nikhazy improved to 3-0 against the Aggies. Two years ago, he won the second game of the teams’ series by allowing four hits and one earned run in seven innings. He struck out 10 with no walks in the 13-3 victory. He pitched eight innings in a 1-0 victory over the Aggies in the SEC tournament that year, striking out two and walking four. A&M’s John Doxakis threw eight no-hit innings in that game. ... Ole Miss’ seven runs in the seventh were the second most scored by an A&M opponent in an inning this season, topped by Tennessee’s eight to cap a 20-7 victory two weeks ago. ... Frizzell is 5 for 8 with three homers, a double and five RBIs in the series. ... Ole Miss has won 10 of the last 12 meetings with A&M. ... The series will conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday. ... Bost and McCants extended their hitting streaks to 10 games. Graham has reached base safely in 39 straight games. ... The only Rebel starter without a hit was cleanup hitter Hayden Dunhurst, who went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.