Texas A&M baseball team drops Game 2 to Ole Miss 12-7

A pair of lightweight hitters ignited the Ole Miss baseball team to a 12-7 thumping of Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 1,644 at Blue Bell Park.
Ole Miss’ offense was stymied until senior Ben Van Cleve’s first collegiate triple in 115 at-bats highlighted a two-run fifth inning that tied the game at 2. An inning later, freshman Calvin Harris gave the Rebels a 5-2 lead with a two-run double. Harris, pinch-hitting for Van Cleve, was batting only .224, but he lined the second pitch he saw from reliever Alex Magers deep into the right-center field for only his second double in Southeastern Conference action.
Magers was in the game because fellow freshman right-hander Mason Ornelas (3-1) retired only two batters, giving up a tiebreaking home run to Kevin Graham and a single to Justin Bench.
The 11th-ranked Rebels (33-13, 14-9) continued to pound A&M’s bullpen, scoring seven runs in the seventh on seven hits that included a three-run, pinch-hit homer by Tim Elko for a 12-2 lead. A&M’s four relievers gave up 10 earned runs on nine hits in a span of four outs.
“[The bullpen] wasn’t good at all today,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “It was certainly a disappointment.”
A&M (26-23, 6-17) won Friday’s opener 9-8 after A&M’s bullpen failed to hold a sixth-inning lead but held the Rebels scoreless for three innings, setting up Will Frizzell’s game-winning homer.
The Aggies, trying to win only their second SEC series, had a 2-0 lead after four innings Saturday as A&M starter Chris Weber had the best of Ole Miss’ Doug Nikhazy (6-2) in a battle of left-handers.
Things changed in the fifth with the Rebels taking advantage of a leadoff walk by Bench, only the second Ole Miss batter to reach. Van Cleve bounced his triple off the fence as A&M center fielder Ray Alejo couldn’t make the spectacular catch. Hayden Leatherwood’s sacrifice fly tied the game. Ole Miss didn’t score any more off Weber but helped shorten his outing as No. 9 hitter Cael Baker walked and Jacob Gonzalez worked Weber for 13 pitches before grounding out.
“That last at-bat to get him off the field in the fifth inning took a lot out of him,” Childress said.
Ole Miss had much better swings against A&M’s bullpen on favorable counts starting with Ornelas in the sixth. Graham homered on a 1-1 pitch. Ornelas retired the next batter on a 3-1 pitch, but Bench singled on a 2-1 pitch and Ornelas was lifted after walking TJ McCants. Harris picked on a 1-0 pitch from Magers.
A&M turned to sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress in the seventh, and the first four batters reached — three getting singles on favorable counts along with a four-pitch walk.
“We were chasing the count, and we couldn’t get a stop from either of the next two guys,” Rob Childress said. “I thought Chris Farrell got it back together for the last two innings and was pretty good, but it was too late. The game was over at that point, and a great start by Chris Weber was wasted.”
A&M scored the final five runs as Logan Sartori hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Frizzell followed with his third homer of the series and 16th of the season. Sartori and Frizzell each added RBI hits in the ninth.
Frizzell’s homer chased Nikhazy, who was touched for five hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked three. Nikhazy (6-3) locked in after Austin Bost’s third-inning single to retire 13 straight. Sitting while his team sent 11 to the plate in the seventh might have affected him as he served up Sartori’s first homer of the season on a fat pitch.
Sartori had a chance to pad A&M’s 1-0 lead in the second inning because of rare control problems by Nikhazy, who walked two and hit a batter. Alejo’s dribbler brought in the first run, but Sartori popped up, leaving the bases loaded.
“Nikhazy is a really good pitcher,” Sartori said. “We got after him early, but as a good pitcher, he dialed in and was throwing strikes and getting quick innings. That fell on our part a little bit.”
A&M opened the third inning with Frizzell’s double off the left-field fence and Bost’s line-drive single to left, but all the Aggies could get was a Jordan Thompson’s RBI groundout for a 2-0 lead.
“Once they scored a couple of runs, you could see [Nikhazy’s] competitive spirit come out in those later innings,” Rob Childress said.
Weber made his first start since facing Missouri on April 3, when he pitched a season-high 5 1/3 innings. Rob Childress said Weber earned the chance to start again and backed it up with a solid effort.
“It was just an amazing game for five innings,” Childress said. “Our hitters did a great job against Nikhazy of taking a lot of pitches from him. Chris Weber couldn’t have pitched any better.
NOTES — It was just Elko’s third at-bat since tearing his ACL on April 5. He pinch hit last week against South Carolina and Friday against the Aggies. His 10th homer of the season was an opposite-field shot that landed halfway up the stands beyond the fence in right-center field. ... It was a landmark victory for Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, who is 900-524-1 in 24 seasons, including 800-453-1 in 21 seasons with the Rebels. ... Nikhazy improved to 3-0 against the Aggies. Two years ago, he won the second game of the teams’ series by allowing four hits and one earned run in seven innings. He struck out 10 with no walks in the 13-3 victory. He pitched eight innings in a 1-0 victory over the Aggies in the SEC tournament that year, striking out two and walking four. A&M’s John Doxakis threw eight no-hit innings in that game. ... Ole Miss’ seven runs in the seventh were the second most scored by an A&M opponent in an inning this season, topped by Tennessee’s eight to cap a 20-7 victory two weeks ago. ... Frizzell is 5 for 8 with three homers, a double and five RBIs in the series. ... Ole Miss has won 10 of the last 12 meetings with A&M. ... The series will conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday. ... Bost and McCants extended their hitting streaks to 10 games. Graham has reached base safely in 39 straight games. ... The only Rebel starter without a hit was cleanup hitter Hayden Dunhurst, who went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.