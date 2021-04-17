Texas A&M baseball team drops first two games of SEC series at No. 1 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The outside corners of the plate were not a friend to the Texas A&M baseball team during consecutive losses to No. 1 Arkansas in a Saturday doubleheader.
A&M pitchers walked seven batters — including five who scored — in a 13-0 loss to open the Southeastern Conference series after Friday’s opener was postponed due to bad weather. The Aggie hurlers then issued five more walks and hit two batters in Game 2 as Arkansas won 2-1 in 10 innings to clinch the series.
Over the doubleheader, A&M issued six walks with no outs and lost for the ninth time in the last 10 games.
“Every leadoff walk or leadoff hit by a pitch early in the game, they capitalized on,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “Maybe [A&M starter Dustin] Saenz didn’t get a call or two early in that first inning, and then they capitalized on the free baserunners, and they did that throughout the rest of the game, and it got away from us.”
Seven walks in a game is the most for the Aggies (20-17, 3-11) in SEC play this season and second only to the eight issued at Texas State on Tuesday.
Saenz (5-4) walked a career-high four batters in five innings in Game 1, allowing six runs on six hits. He struck out a season-low two.
Arkansas (30-5, 11-3) jumped to an early 2-0 lead on a two-run double by Razorback first baseman Brady Slavens in the bottom of the first. One run was set up by a walk.
Arkansas then hit two of its three home runs Saturday in the second inning. Designated hitter Matt Goodheart hit a solo shot, then Slavens hit a two-run homer for a 5-0 lead.
Slavens led off the fifth with a walk and later scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Cullen Smith.
A&M relievers Chris Weber, Wyatt Tucker and Will Johnston finished out the game allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks in the final three innings. Three of the seven runs were earned.
At the plate, the Aggies managed just three hits — a double by Logan Sartori and singles by Jordan Thompson and Ray Alejo.
“We just were never able to scratch, and the four or five to nothing felt like seven or eight to nothing,” Childress said. “We went to some different guys in the bullpen and were not able to get any holds.”
Slavens went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in Game 1.
Razorback reliever Caden Monke (4-0) spelling starter Patrick Wicklander with two outs in the fourth and threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. Wicklander struck out seven and Monke five, while Heston Tole struck out two more in the ninth as A&M went 3 for 30 overall.
Game 2 played out exactly as Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn thought it would.
“We knew the second game was going to be tight,” he said. “Whenever you do that and you score that many runs against a good team that can pitch, you just know it’s going to be 3-2, 2-1, and that’s what we got.”
Aggie starter Bryce Miller put forth a bounce back effort, not only for the team but for himself after working a career-low 2 1/3 innings in his last outing. Goodheart’s second home run of the day in the first inning was the lone blemish of his six innings Saturday. He allowed two hits and five walks and struck out 10.
“It’s huge for the entire team that Bryce was back to his old self today,” Childress said. “I’m very proud of him. He couldn’t pitch any better.”
One mistake from Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps provided A&M’s first and only run of the day. A&M right fielder Brett Minnich turned a Kopps slider into a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh with his first homer of the season.
A&M had a chance to take the lead in the eighth when shortstop Kalae Harrison reached on a one-out walk and Alejo singled to center, but Will Frizzell bounced into an inning-ending double play to keep the score tied at 1.
Pushed to extra innings, Arkansas strung together two singles to lead off the bottom of the 10th. The game winning run came across on a throwing error by Ty Coleman attempting to turn a double play.
The unearned run came on reliever Chandler Jozwiak’s watch. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits with four strikeouts and no walks — a solid outing that ended with him taking the loss and falling 1-3 this season.
“There’s nobody else I wanted on the mound after [Miller] other than Chandler Jozwiak in that tie ballgame,” Childress said. “I thought he pitched his heart out as well. Just made one mistake defensively that proved to be the difference in the game there in the 10th.”
Kopps (6-0) earned the win.
A&M’s hitters were just 2 for 16 with runners on base over the two games. Alejo was the only Aggie to register hits in both games, going 2 for 7.
Game 3 is set for 2 p.m. Sunday with A&M freshman right-hander Nathan Dettmer (3-1, 2.43 ERA) set to face Arkansas senior left-hander Leal Lockhart (1-1, 4.25).