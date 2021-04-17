Texas A&M baseball team drops first two games of SEC series at No. 1 Arkansas

“We knew the second game was going to be tight,” he said. “Whenever you do that and you score that many runs against a good team that can pitch, you just know it’s going to be 3-2, 2-1, and that’s what we got.”

Aggie starter Bryce Miller put forth a bounce back effort, not only for the team but for himself after working a career-low 2 1/3 innings in his last outing. Goodheart’s second home run of the day in the first inning was the lone blemish of his six innings Saturday. He allowed two hits and five walks and struck out 10.

“It’s huge for the entire team that Bryce was back to his old self today,” Childress said. “I’m very proud of him. He couldn’t pitch any better.”

One mistake from Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps provided A&M’s first and only run of the day. A&M right fielder Brett Minnich turned a Kopps slider into a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh with his first homer of the season.

A&M had a chance to take the lead in the eighth when shortstop Kalae Harrison reached on a one-out walk and Alejo singled to center, but Will Frizzell bounced into an inning-ending double play to keep the score tied at 1.