With the Texas A&M baseball team up 10-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning and runners on the corners with no outs, the atmosphere seemed primed for the Aggies’ first squeeze bunt of the season.

Speedy defensive substitute Travis Chestnut took the batter’s box for his first at-bat of the game, and Jace LaViolette stood on third. A&M needed a lone run to set up a possible run-rule victory over Missouri the next inning.

Fitting with the theme of the weekend, Chestnut swung away and launched a three-run home run 341 feet to left field for his first career homer as an Aggie.

“Obviously, it’s not part of my game,” Chestnut said. “It’s not something I try to do every time, but when the situation calls and he throws a fastball up and in, that’s where the pitch is supposed to go.”

A&M finished off the run-rule victory over Missouri 13-1 at Blue Bell Park on Friday to clinch its third consecutive Southeastern Conference series, doing it by way of the long ball.

“I think it’s what we do as an offense,” right fielder Brett Minnich said. “We like to see pitches. We like to get those pitchers in high-leverage counts and get in their bullpen, and I think it’s finally paying off.”

Both Minnich and LaViolette each homered and accounted for five RBIs in A&M’s nine-run fifth, giving the Aggies (22-13, 7-7) eight runs off home runs Friday.

Spring has put a recent spark in the Aggies’ power numbers. Of A&M’s 41 total home runs this season, 20 have come in the last 10 games. Minnich’s return also added life to A&M’s offense. Heading into the series, the Aggies had batted .298 as a team with 15 home runs and 63 runs scored in the nine games he has played.

Minnich’s 429-foot homer to center was his fifth of a shortened season that really began March 28 when he returned from a fractured hand. LaViolette, a freshman, leads the Aggies’ in home runs with nine, including his 415-foot, opposite-field shot to left Friday.

A&M first baseman Jack Moss also went 4 for 4, and shortstop Hunter Haas went 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored.

“As an offense, we’re just now getting hot,” Minnich said. “I think we’ve got better days ahead of us, just like the pitching staff does. I think as a whole team we’re starting to trend in the right direction, so don’t let the Aggies get hot.”

In the search for consistent starting pitching, A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle elected to use sophomore transfer Josh Stewart as an opener for the Aggies’ best reliever, Evan Aschenbeck (5-0). As planned, Stewart worked his way through the Tiger order once unscathed before making way for Aschenbeck in the top of the third. Stewart walked two batters and hit one but was able to work out of runners in scoring position in both of his innings.

Aschenbeck suffered one of his worst outings of the season in a 5-1 loss to Texas-San Antonio on Tuesday as allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in just one inning of work.

But on Friday the left-hander tied his season high in strikeouts with eight without walking a batter over five innings. Missouri (21-13, 4-10) managed a run on four hits against Aschenbeck, who threw a season-high 89 pitches.

Aschenbeck is second only to ace Nathan Dettmer in innings pitched for A&M this season at 37 1/3.

“I’m exhausted right now,” Aschenbeck said with a smile.

Schlossnagle said depending on the matchup, the opener-to-Aschenbeck option could be viable the rest of the season. He previously said he believes Aschenbeck’s upper-80s fastball and good breaking ball work better following a harder throwing starter.

“It could be something we do again,” Schlossnagle said. “The guy who starts the game is more than welcome to keep pitching if he pitches well. But some of those guys aren’t conditioned right now to throw more than 30 to 45 pitches, so they hit a wall pretty quick.”

A&M will try to earn its first SEC series sweep at noon Saturday. A&M’s probable starter has yet to be announced, while Missouri will start senior right-hander Chandler Murphy (3-3, 4.01 ERA).

Against one of Missouri’s best pitchers, A&M hopes their bats, including some of the least-likely power swings, can continue to put balls over the fence and runs on the scoreboard.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Minnich said with a laugh when asked about Chestnut’s home run.