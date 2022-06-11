Texas A&M baseball team clinches College World Series berth with 4-3 win over Louisville

This time last year, Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner was playing summer ball in northern California. The Aggies season was done after missing the postseason for the first time since 2006, and despite TCU’s Jim Schlossnagle being named the new head coach, the immediate future of the Aggie baseball program was uncertain.

One year later, the sophomore scored the run that sent the fifth-seeded Aggies back to the College World Series for the seventh time in school history and the first since 2017. A&M (42-18) punched its ticket to the greatest show on dirt with a 4-3 win over No. 12-seed Louisville in Game 2 of the College Station Super Regional on Saturday afternoon at Blue Bell Park.

“I’d much rather be here, especially in Omaha,” Werner said. “Coming in, we all knew that the pieces were there. We just needed somebody to bring it all together. We had the parts and coach [Schlossnagle] made it whole.”

Dylan Rock’s sacrifice fly to centerfield in the top of the seventh inning scored Werner and broke a 3-3 tie with the Cardinals.

A&M’s defense held Louisville scoreless in the final three innings. Will Johnston earned his third win of the year after he allowed just two hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief work. Jacob Palisch came in with no outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the ninth, but struck out Louisville’s Ben Metzinger with the first pitch he threw. Palisch then retired the next two batters to seal the win and earn his fifth save of the season.

“I just felt like we could change the look and I felt like [Metzinger] was in swing mode and the pitch that Jacob is most comfortable throwing in just about any count is his slider, his breaking ball,” Schlossnagle said. “I just wanted to go right to that, change the look and see what happened, and it worked out.”

The Aggies came from behind to beat the Cardinals (42-21-1) for the second straight day. Louisville’s Dalton Rushing launched a two-run home run over the stands in right field to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

Rock drew a bases-loaded walk to score Kole Kaler and cut Louisville’s lead to 2-1 in the third. Austin Bost then tied the game at 2 with a sacrifice fly to centerfield that plated Werner.

The Cardinals claimed a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning on an RBI single up the middle from Jack Payton. Dallas was pulled after the go-ahead base hit. The junior earned a no-decision after he threw 4 2/3 innings.

Ryan Targac has more power from the left side of the plate, but A&M’s sophomore switch hitter got the job done on the right side on Saturday. His first-pitch solo home run to lead off the sixth inning tied the game at 3. It was Targac’s 15th home run of the season, but just his fifth from the right side. It was also Targac’s lone hit of the day.

“Before that inning, coach had called the hitters together and he just said, just go up there and get your pitch,” Targac said. “Don’t try and be the hero. Don’t try and do too much. Just get your pitch and trust it. The whole entire day, I was chasing stuff out of the zone and I just told myself, I know where my zone’s at. I got a good pitch to handle and I put a good swing on it.”

A&M went 0-2 at the College World Series in 2017 and lost to Louisville in the opening round before being eliminated by TCU. The Aggies beat the Horned Frogs and Cardinals this postseason to head back to Omaha.

After Troy Claunch threw out a batter who struck out at first to end the game, the Aggies rushed the field and hugged each other to celebrate. Claunch caught Schlossnagle by surprise with a Powerade bath and the Aggies’ skipper hugged his fifth-year catcher in jubilation.

A&M will play either Virginia Tech or Oklahoma to open the College World Series, which starts on Friday. The Hokies and Sooners will play a decisive Game 3 in the Blacksburg Super Regional on Sunday.

“To be where we were three or four months ago, to sit in here and get ready to hop on a plane to go to Omaha, I’m super proud of them,” Schlossnagle said. “We’re not finished and now we need to go get some rest and get ready to play some more baseball.”

