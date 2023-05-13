Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle had little faith that the weather would hold long enough to get a game in Saturday at Blue Bell Park.

But his belief in closer-turned-starter Will Johnston was strong enough that he elected to push No. 2 starter Troy Wansing to Sunday to make sure Johnston featured in a key Southeastern Conference series that might have a game canceled due to weather.

The weather more or less held, but Johnston and the Aggie pitching staff didn’t as A&M fell into a hole they couldn’t climb out of lost 12-1 in seven innings.

“The Crimson Tide put it on us,” Schlossnagle said. “[It was like] Nick Saban running the score up over there. They beat us in every phase.”

Johnston (3-3) slid into the starting rotation two weekends again and over the two games allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts in 7 1/3 combined innings.

But he labored through the first inning Saturday as Alabama (33-18, 12-14) jumped to a 3-0 lead on a three-run homer by right fielder Andrew Pinckney. Johnston managed to keep any more runs from scoring after walking the bases loaded by retiring the side with strikeouts.

“I felt like he’d been pitching a little bit better the last two times,” Schlossnagle said. “With the thought that there may only be one game left in the series, I though Will had pitched better than Wansing at this point, and I didn’t want to go through the series without pitching Will.”

Johnston kept the Crimson Tide at bay for the next inning and two thirds but was lifted with two outs in the third inning after issuing his fourth walk. The first batter reliever Chris Cortez faced, catcher Mac Guscette, extended Alabama’s lead to 4-0 with an RBI single through the left side.

Alabama began the onslaught in earnest with eight runs in the top of the fifth. The outburst tied the season high for runs scored against A&M (30-21, 12-14) in an inning going back to the eight-run frame A&M surrendered to Louisville at Minute Maid Park in Houston on March 3.

The inning included another three-run shot by Pinckney that traveled 455 feet to center field, stopped only by the wall of the Student Rec Center. Third baseman Colby Shelton also launched a two-run home run into the visitors’ bullpen in right field. Reliever Carson Lambert gave up both longballs.

Pinckney went 3 for 5 with six RBIs and is 4 for 9 in the series. Shelton broke out Friday with a pair of home runs in A&M’s 11-5 victory and is 4 for 8 with four RBIs this series.

“You can’t be throwing fastballs belt high in 3-1 counts to a guy like Pinckney, who has been around a while, and Shelton is one of the great young players in the country ... and just all the way through the lineup,” Schlossnagle said. “There’s no off days in any lineup in this league, and it’s just a beatdown every day, so you better execute pitches or you’re going to be bloodied quick.”

The Aggies’ lone offensive spark came from freshman Jace LaViolette’s third home run of the series in the sixth inning. It was LaViolette’s team-leading 15th homer of the year.

Shortly after LaViolette’s blast, the game was delayed 30 minutes due to lightning. When the teams returned to the field, Crimson Tide starter Garrett McMillan (2-2) made quick work of the Aggies in the bottom of the sixth before passing the ball to Braylon Myers for the final frame. McMillan allowed six hits and one walk while striking out seven to earn the win.

A&M will play its final home game of the regular season at noon Sunday in a rubber match to decide the series. The game was moved up from 3 p.m. with a forecast that calls for thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, putting a key game and series in jeopardy.

Wansing (2-2, 6.05 ERA) will get his opportunity a day later than expected, starting on the mound opposite Alabama right-hander Jacob McNairy (5-1, 3.88).

“Now it’s Troy’s job to go out there and prove that [starting Johnston on Saturday] was a poor decision,” Schlossnagle said.

• NOTES — Prior to the game, the Aggies honored five seniors: Austin Bost, Brett Minnich, Lambert, Jordan Thompson and Matt Dillard. Despite a sour taste to finish the day, Bost said it was good to reflect on the time he’s spent in Aggieland. “It means the world to me, especially in my fourth year here representing this university,” Bost said. “It means the world for me to graduate and have a Senior Day here with all the fans. It was awesome.”