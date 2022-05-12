Texas A&M baseball team cancels midweek matchup with Incarnate Word

The Texas A&M baseball team will not play Incarnate Word next Tuesday in what was slated to be the final regular season game at Blue Bell Park. The cancelation is a mutually agreed upon decision, according to a release from A&M.

As the Aggie baseball program sits near the bubble of hosting an NCAA regional, head coach Jim Schlossnagle said the decision was squarely focused on protecting his program’s chances at a successful postseason run.

“I’m not going to hide from it,” Schlossnagle said. “I think, when the NCAA committee puts such an emphasis on RPI and different things and then conference games matter so much, when you get to this time of the year you have to manage that.”

Thursday, the Aggies held an RPI ranking of 19th. After having been as low as 223rd in the fourth week of the season, the Aggies rose to an apex of 12th prior to the South Carolina Series. Despite winning the series, a loss on Sunday dropped the Aggies to 24th.

D1Baseball.com projects the Aggies as the No. 9 national seed, hosting a regional at Blue Bell Park. Baseball America lists the Aggies nearer the bubble as the No. 13 seed, though still hosting the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

Incarnate Word, coached by former Schlossnagle assistant Ryan Shotzberger, is ranked No. 194 in RPI with a 17-28 overall record.

“I don’t like canceling the game,” Schlossnagle said. “There’s a lot about canceling a game that can hurt you because you need to play and you need to develop pitching. But, given where we are in the season … and for where they are and what they are trying to do with their schedule, honestly, it didn’t make sense to play the game and part of me really hates it.”

Throughout the season, the Aggies have also struggled to have depth in consistent pitching, especially out of the bullpen. Minimizing nonconference games can provide a full arsenal of arms in the games that matter most.

“I like it, just because we’ll have some more arms out of the bullpen, but all focus on the SEC,” starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer said. “I kind of like it.”

It is the second midweek game canceled by the Aggies in a month’s time. The April 26th matchup against Sam Houston at Blue Bell Park was scratched due to weather-related poor field conditions, according to a release from the program.

“My job is to take care of the A&M baseball program and to put us in the best possible position to be successful in a post season, if there is one, and that’s the choice we made,” Schlossnagle said.

