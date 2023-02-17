At 17 years old, Texas A&M catcher Max Kaufer should be coasting through his final semester of high school and gearing up for senior prom.

Instead, the early IMG Academy graduate started his first college game for the Aggies in an 8-2 season-opening win over Seattle on Friday night at Blue Bell Park.

“It was just unbelievable,” Kaufer said. “I’ve been dreaming about playing in the SEC since I was I don’t even know how old. Getting out there, being around all those people, just the adrenaline is unbelievable. I can’t even describe it.”

Offensively, Kaufer went 0 for 2 but scored a run after drawing a walk in the seventh inning and drove in the Aggies’ final run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center.

Even more challenging was the task of catching Aggie ace Nathan Dettmer in his first career game. Dettmer is a junior sinkerballer whose fastball reaches the upper 90s.

“I thought he was the story of the game to be honest with you,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “To be 17 years old, you’re still supposed to be going to high school ... and you’re catching Nathan Dettmer’s power sinker in front of 7,000 Aggies. That’s not normal, and he did it with body language and confidence and had good at-bats and was working with the pitcher, everything you would see out of a veteran player.”

Kaufer, a New Jersey native, said he had no idea he was starting when he arrived at Blue Bell Park on Friday.

“Just trying to stay level-headed and go about my preparation like I always do,” Kaufer said. “These guys make it super easy for me. We have an unbelievable culture. Came in Day 1, everybody is grabbing me, giving me high fives and saying, ‘What’s up?’ Just an unbelievable place to come into.”

Kaufer was one of several options Schlossnagle could choose to fill the void left by minor leaguer Troy Claunch. A&M also brought in junior college transfers JD Greyson and Hank Bard as well as freshman Cameron Donley at catcher.

“I feel like he was the best tonight ,and he’s proven himself in the month and a half he’s been in college,” Schlossnagle said.

Kaufer guided Dettmer through 4 2/3 scoreless innings. The senior struck out eight and didn’t allow a walk while giving up four hits. Schlossnagle said he lifted Dettmer in the fifth because his ace was out of gas as he is a little behind the other Aggie starters in building up a pitch count.

A&M’s only returning starter used a mix of breaking balls and fastballs for his strikeouts, which included four looking.

“I don’t want to sound cocky, but really everything [was working],” Dettmer said. “I felt great going out there. So glad to be back in front of these fans, and I felt like I could do anything.”

It took four innings, but the Aggies finally made the most of a Redhawk miscue, turning an Austin Bost single and a fielding error that allowed third baseman Trevor Werner to reach first into a two-RBI single by Ryan Targac in the bottom of the fourth.

First baseman Jack Moss picked up one of his two hits in the fifth, an RBI double that scored shortstop Hunter Haas after he reached on a throwing error.

Three consecutive walks in the seventh set the table for Moss to drive in his second RBI on a single to right. Bost’s sacrifice fly to left in the next at-bat scored Kaufer for his first career run and gave the Aggies a 5-0 lead.

A&M added three more runs in the eighth on a wild pitch, an RBI single by freshman Jace LaViolette and Kaufer’s sacrifice fly.

“We’re one of the best offenses in the country,” Moss said. “We’re not always going to hit every single inning, but we’re really tough to hold down for awhile. We just had to see some pitches. I felt like a lot of the guys, including myself, were a little sped up at first just playing in front of an atmosphere like this for the first time again.”

A&M transfer pitchers Carson Lambert and Matt Dillard nearly posted a spotless evening out of the bullpen if it weren’t for a colossal two-run home run hit by first baseman Matt Boissoneault in the top of the eighth. Lambert’s one-out shot flew over the left-field fence and ricocheted near the top of the Student Rec Center wall.

Lambert and Dillard allowed a combined three hits. Lambert walked two, and both relievers had a pair of strikeouts.

The win didn’t come without a major blow. Senior right fielder Brett Minnich attempted a head-first slide on a groundball to first base and broke his left thumb on the play, Minnich confirmed to The Eagle. Minnich walked off the field after the game with his left arm wrapped tightly in a cast. Schlossnagle said the injury will most likely require surgery and would put him out approximately six weeks.

Minnich passed on a chance to play professionally to return for another season, this time at full health. He played last season with an injured groin that required surgery after A&M’s journey to the College World Series.

Moss, Minnich’s road trip roommate, struggled to hold back tears when he talked about Minnich’s injury after the game.

“He means everything to me, and he’s just an incredible teammate and player,” Moss said. “He’s going to come back, and he’s going to help us do a lot of really cool things this year. I have no doubt in my mind. That’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever played with.”

A&M looks to take the opening series in Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday. Transfer left-hander Troy Wansing will take the mound for the Aggies with the potential to throw again to A&M’s breakout 17 year old.

“Max Kaufer is not supposed to be in college right now,” Moss said. “He was as energetic and as poised as any player I’ve ever played with, especially for that atmosphere.”