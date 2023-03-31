Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette holds the season record for longest home run when he blasted a 451-foot shot against Seattle in the second game of the season.

On Friday, there was plenty of doubt in the freshman’s mind when he lined a grand slam to right field to help give the Aggies an 8-6 win over Ole Miss at Blue Bell Park.

After a 1 1/2 hour lightning delay, LaViolette took the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the seventh on a low-trajectory ride into right. The ball nearly clipped the top of the wall before exiting the field for LaViolette’s first grand slam that gave A&M a 7-4 lead.

“That was a sick one, too,” LaViolette said. “I’m not going to lie. That felt really good. The emotion of hitting a grand slam, down by one, not much more you could ask for. Really and truly that’s what every kid dreams about.”

The Aggies (16-10, 2-5) out-blasted an Ole Miss team that entered Friday’s Southeastern Conference series opener ranked 24th in the nation in home runs (41) and 23rd in slugging percentage (.529). Friday marked A&M’s fourth game this season with three or more home runs.

In his second game back from a fractured hand, A&M right fielder Brett Minnich launched two solo shots, both over 440 feet. His first, a 450-foot homer into Section 12 in the right-field stands, was the second-longest home run hit by an Aggie this season.

Minnich broke his hand sliding headfirst into first base in the Aggies’ season opener against Seattle. Over the following weeks, hitting coach Michael Earley kept Minnich in a routine of standing in during bullpen sessions to keep his timing when he couldn’t swing a bat. Once he was able to hold a bat, he practiced by hitting lighter balls that provided less impact on his recovering hand.

“The coaches have done a great job of letting me get in there,” Minnich said. “Coach Yeskie has done a great job of letting me sit in on bullpens and stuff like that. I’ve got my timing down for a while, so now it’s just translating into the game.”

The homers were Minnich’s first hits of the season.

A&M third baseman Trevor Werner added to the night of long balls, launching a 437-foot solo home run off the batters eye in straight-away center to lead off the bottom of the fourth.

A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he encouraged his team during the weather delay by relaying the fact that the Aggies had hit 10 balls with exit velocities over 95 miles per hour.

“Obviously, Jace’s hit was big, and Minnich had an awesome night,” Schlossnagle said. “I’ve never seen him hit a ball as far as he hit the second one. That was just great to see.”

Junior transfer Evan Aschenbeck (3-0) picked up his third win of the season, spelling starter Nathan Dettmer in the top of the sixth.

Dettmer was in search of the first win for an A&M starting pitcher since the beginning of SEC play. Troy Wansing was the last A&M starter to earn a win in the Aggies’ 12-1 victory over Northern Kentucky on March 11.

Dettmer again fell victim to A&M’s first-inning woes. The Aggies have allowed runs in the first inning in seven of the last nine games, including seven in Dettmer’s last two starts.

Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez put the Aggies in a 2-0 hole in the top of the first inning with a two-run homer.

Dettmer lasted five innings, more than any Aggie starter since Dettmer’s last start against Tennessee last Friday.

“I think it would be awesome just to get three starters get us into the fifth or sixth inning all in one weekend, and that way we can manage it from that point,” Schlossnagle said. “But when you’ve really had two not giving us that, you’re really piecing together the rest of the week.”

The Rebels scored four runs on eight hits against Dettmer. The junior right-hander walked two and struck out four, including a three-strikeout inning in the top of the fifth. He allowed a pair of home runs, his first two given up this season.

The Aggies tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the second on the first solo homer by Minnich and an RBI single from Jordan Thompson. Werner’s solo shot came in the bottom of the fourth, tying the game at 3.

Dettmer issued a leadoff walk in the top of the sixth, leading to an RBI double by Peyton Chatagnier. Schlossnagle then went to the bullpen for Aschenbeck. With runners on second and third and no outs, Aschenbeck struck out three straight batters to get out of the jam.

Aschenbeck’s appearance was cut short at 28 pitches due to the weather delay, and Schlossnagle said he could return on Sunday.

A&M closer Will Johnston entered in the eighth and struck out four to seal the win. Rebel left fielder Kemp Alderman hit Ole Miss’ third home run of the game in the top of the ninth to cut the Aggie lead to 8-6. Johnston’s fourth strikeout secured A&M’s first win to open an SEC series this season.

The teams will play again at 7 p.m. Saturday with A&M freshman Justin Lamkin (1-2, 3.28 ERA) getting his first start of the season against left-hander Xavier Rivas Jr. (4-2, 4.97 ERA) for Ole Miss (15-10, 0-7).

“It’d be nice to have one starter get us deep into a ball game, but we’re facing a really good offensive team,” Schlossnagle said.