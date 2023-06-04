STANFORD, Calif. -- The Texas A&M baseball team rallied to beat Stanford 8-5 on Saturday night at Sunken Diamond in the winners' bracket game at the NCAA Stanford Regional.

Seeded eighth nationally, Stanford (39-17) led 4-2 through five innings, but A&M (38-25) tied the score on Hunter Haas' two-run double in the top of the sixth.

Haas then helped the Aggies take control in the eighth with a three-run double for a 7-4 lead. Austin Bost drove in Jace LaViolette on a sacrifice fly in the ninth for an insurance run.

Haas went 2 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs, while Brett Minnich went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

A&M will await the winner between Stanford and Cal State Fullerton with a chance to advance to the super regionals at 8 p.m. Sunday. If A&M loses, the teams will play a second game to decide the regional Monday.