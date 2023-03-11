Junior Ryan Targac and the 19th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team brought out the big bats in a 12-1 spanking of the Northern Kentucky Norse on Saturday afternoon at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies banged out 13 hits, seven of them for extra bases with the switch-hitting Targac leading the way with a home run from both sides of the plate.

During a seven-run fourth inning, Targac blasted a three-run shot for a 10-1 lead. Targac hit the fly ball from the left side with a 16-mph wind blowing out from the south, much to the delight of the crowd of 5,210 who cheered as the Norse right fielder drifted back to the fence and helplessly watched the ball leave the park.

Freshman Jace LaViolette repeated the act two innings later when he hit a two-run shot, his third homer of the season, to put A&M in position to end the game via the 10-run rule in the seventh.

A&M (11-4) had a chance to win Friday night’s game via the run rule after an eight-run second inning but managed only one more hit while cruising to an 8-1 victory. A&M’s hitters were much more impressive Saturday, with the Aggies scoring in four of their six chances to bat.

“Our bats were more consistent today,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

A&M had five players with multiple hits. Junior leadoff hitter Hunter Haas had three while seniors Austin Bost and Jordan Thompson, junior Travis Chestnut and Targac added two each. Targac homered from both sides of the plate for the first time in his career.

“It was pretty cool,” Targac said. “I knew I’d hit two from one side before. Having that accomplishment is fun, but you’ve just got to move on to the next game.”

Targac set the tone in the first inning by lining a 450-foot, two-run homer over the mammoth dark green wall beyond the center-field fence. The majestic shot had an exit speed of 104 mph.

“I know it’s sometimes easy to get caught up in elements, if the wind is blowing out, to try to lift some balls,” Targac said. “But we stayed true to who we are and that’s staying on baseballs with backside hits.”

The bats overshadowed a season-best effort by sophomore pitcher Troy Wansing, who struck out a career-high 10 with no walks in six innings.

“He pitches off his breaking ball,” Schlossnagle said. “When he doesn’t command his fastball, that’s when he gets hit. All in all, he did an awesome job.”

The Purdue transfer, who made 12 starts for the Boilermakers last year, allowed four hits, half of them with two outs in the fourth when he had trouble keeping his pitches down.

“The biggest thing for me was just winning with location instead of trying to win with velocity,” Wansing said.

Wansing finished by retiring the last seven batters, only two via strikeouts as he pounded the strike zone. He threw 99 pitches, 63 of them strikes.

“That last inning when we put up those runs, it kind of juiced me up,” Wansing said. “I could have went longer, but there’s no need. I did my job and it allowed [reliever] Jarren Warwick to get on the mound, which was huge for us.”

Wansing matched the six-inning effort junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer had in Friday’s victory as the Aggies use this weekend as a final tuneup before next week’s Southeastern Conference series opener with top-ranked LSU. Dettmer allowed no runs on two hits.

“My goal was to one-up Dettmer from last night,” Wansing said. “Although I gave up a run, it’s good competition.”

NOTES — Bost extended his hitting streak to eight games, one more than sophomore Tab Tracy, who had the day off. ... A&M, which is missing a pair of veteran hitters in senior Brett Minnich (broken thumb) and junior Trevor Werner (hamstring), had six hits from newcomers. “We can’t really dwell on [who’s not available],” Targac said. “We’ve still got games to play, and we have some young guys and transfers who are stepping up and playing key roles.” ... Chestnut, a transfer from Temple College, had his first start after going 1 for 5 in four games. Chestnut had a good week of practice to earn the start, Schlossnagle said. “He made some adjustments at the plate, and he’s an elite runner. I just thought it was a good opportunity before conference play to give him a chance to play and get some at-bats.” ... It was the third two-homer game for Targac. He had the most RBIs in SEC play last season but came into this series hitting only .217 with two extra-base hits and nine RBIs. He’s 3 for 7 in two games against the Norse with seven RBIs and three extra-base hits. “He’s a force in the middle of our lineup, especially with Minnich out, Werner out and some other guys struggling a little bit,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s good to see him and a guy like Bost help carry the team. That’s what a veteran player is supposed to do.” ... Haas, a transfer shortstop from Arizona State, has raised his team-best average to .358 along with a .514 on-base average and .547 slugging average. “He’s been a Godsend for sure,” Schlossnagle said. ... Northern Kentucky’s Bryce Miller hit a solo homer in the third off a Wansing fastball. Miller had been 0 for 12 this season. Wansing’s strikeouts were the most by an Aggie pitcher this year. ... Northern Kentucky, picked to finish fifth in the six-team Horizon League, struck out a season-high 12 times with A&M junior transfer right-hander Warwick getting the final two. .... The series finale will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.