Texas A&M baseball team announces nonconference weekend series for 2022
Texas A&M baseball team announces nonconference weekend series for 2022

Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M baseball team will host Fordham on Feb. 18-20 at Blue Bell Park to open the 2022 season, the Aggies announced Wednesday. A&M also will host Penn on Feb. 25-27 and Santa Clara on March 11-13.

A&M also is set to compete against Washington State, Iowa and Wichita State in the Frisco College Classic at Riders Stadium on March 4-6 in Frisco. That tournament’s schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Aggies’ Southeastern Conference schedule was announced previously. A&M will open SEC play at LSU on March 18-20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

