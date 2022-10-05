Texas A&M baseball team announces 2023 nonconference schedule

The Texas A&M baseball team will open the 2023 season with a three-game series against Seattle on Feb. 17-19 at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies announced their upcoming nonconference schedule Wednesday, which includes three games at the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. A&M will face Louisville on March 3, Texas Tech on March 4 and Michigan on March 5 at the tournament. A&M also will host Texas on March 28.