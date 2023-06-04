STANFORD, Calif. -- Texas A&M shortstop Hunter Haas rightly took his curtain call Saturday night at Sunken Diamond. Haas drove in five runs on two doubles that first tied the game then put the Aggie baseball team ahead to stay in an 8-5 victory over Stanford in the winners’ bracket game at the NCAA Stanford Regional.

But if an assist category existed for hitters, catcher Max Kaufer made the Aggies’ comeback possible.

With two outs in the top of the sixth and Stanford starter Joey Dixon up to 108 pitches, Kaufer battled through a seven-pitch walk to put runners on first and second and bring Haas to the plate for the Aggies (38-25).

More importantly, the free pass saw Dixon’s rope run out and forced Stanford head coach David Esquer to go to the bullpen for reliever Drew Dowd.

Hass sent Dowd’s fourth pitch into left-center field for a two-run double, tying the game at 4.

“I knew [Dixon] was getting up there [in pitches],” Haas said. “But Max has done a great job. He’s had great at-bats honestly the last couple of weeks. He’s been tremendous there in the nine hole, seeing pitches and getting on base, so I’m obviously fortunate they brought [Dowd] in.”

Two innings later, Haas again doubled off Dowd, this time with the bases loaded to give the Aggies the lead for good at 7-4. The ball just bounced past the reach of third baseman Tommy Troy and raced into the corner down the left-field line.

“As soon as I hit it, I was like, ‘Don’t catch it.’ Luckily it got by him,” Haas said.

It was all A&M ultimately needed.

Dixon cruised through five innings nursing a 4-2 lead, throwing as many fastballs for strikes as the starter could remember this season, he said. He struck out five and threw 66 strikes out of his 115 total pitches.

Dowd has been the anchor of the Cardinal bullpen this season, entering Saturday’s contest with a 9-2 record and 73 strikeouts. Esquer said he would make the save move again from Dixon to Dowd when he did as it has worked so often this season.

“Sometimes you get to these games, and your guy’s got to beat their guy,” Esquer said. “It just comes down to that, and they did that twice to win the ballgame.”

Haas is 4 for 6 through the first two games of the regional with seven RBIs and two runs scored. He takes a seven-game hitting streak into the regional final at 8 p.m. Sunday against the winner of the Stanford (39-17) vs. Cal State Fullerton elimination game set for 2 p.m. Over that seven-game stretch, Haas is hitting .370 with 11 RBIs.

A&M needed reliever Brandyn Garcia to settle down another rough start for the Aggies on the mound. Starter Justin Lamkin lasted 1 2/3 innings, allowing three Stanford runs on two hits and four walks.

A&M took the game’s first lead when Jordan Thompson drove in Haas on a fielder’s choice ground out in the top of the first.

The Cardinal answered with a two-run homer by Braden Montgomery in the bottom of the inning then extended the lead to 4-1 on an RBI single by Eddie Park in the third and an RBI double by Malcolm Moore in the fourth,

Garcia spelled reliever Evan Aschenbeck in the fifth and got out of a bases-loaded jam with a line drive caught by Haas that turned into a double play. Stanford’s Drew Bowser had taken a secondary lead on the liner and was caught too far off the bag on a toss from Haas to Austin Bost at second base to end the frame.

“The runner didn’t know where [Haas] was playing, and neither did I,” Garcia said. “So when I saw the ball going by me, I thought it was a hit, and then I saw Hunter there. It’s good to have a guy like that behind me.”

Garcia (3-3) picked up the win for his 2 2/3 shutout innings. He struck out two and walked three without allowing a hit.

Stanford made things interesting in the top of the ninth after Alberto Rios worked a two-out, 12-pitch walk off reliever Matt Dillard. A single by Bowser two batters later scored Rios, and Stanford had the game-tying run on first base when Schlossnsagle elected to bring in starter Troy Wansing to close out the game.

After hitting the first batter he faced, Wansing struck out Owen Cobb to secure the win and earn his second save.

“We were hoping to get through the game without having to use Wansing, but obviously we needed it, and he made a couple of nice pitches there,” Schlossnagle said. “Not too many teams have a nine-hole hitter sitting down there like [Cobb].”

While the bottom half of A&M’s lineup set the stage for Haas’ RBI doubles, A&M’s three-through-five hitters — Trevor Werner, Jace LaViolette and Thompson — went 1 for 13 on Saturday and are 1 for 24 in the first two games of the regional.

In total, A&M’s pitching staff walked nine batters and hit two, which made the come-from-behind win even more impressive to Schlossnagle.

“The game giveth and the game taketh away, and that’s what makes it both beautiful and the most miserable sport on the planet,” he said.

A&M now waits to see who it will face in the regional final, and Schlossnagle said he will mull over his decision for a starting pitcher when he knows who the opponent will be. Wansing threw eight pitches in relief and is still a viable option along with right-hander Nathan Dettmer.

The winner of the elimination game will have to beat the Aggies twice, once on Sunday and again on Monday to advance to the super regionals.

In the meantime, Schlossnagle said he is glad his team will have nearly a full day to rest after Saturday’s emotional comeback.

“That was a heavyweight title fight, and we just need to get some rest and be ready to go tomorrow,” he said.

• NOTES — In the Coral Gables Regional in Miami, Texas advanced to the regional final as the lone unscathed team after beating host Miami 4-1 on Saturday. The winner of the Stanford and Coral Gables Regionals will meet in the super regionals. A&M put in a bid to host in the super regionals prior to the start of the tournament should the Aggies get the chance, but it will be up to the NCAA to select the super regional site should both regional host teams fail to advance.