Texas A&M baseball team adds Stanford grad transfer Jacob Palisch

Stanford left-handed pitcher Jacob Palisch announced via Twitter on Thursday he will be transferring to Texas A&M.

Palisch, a Richardson native, compiled 113 strikeouts and six saves to add to his 11-3 record and 3.51 ERA after four years at Stanford.

"I'm excited to announce that this fall I will be attending Texas A&M to start grad school and play my final year of college baseball! Can't think Stanford enough for 4 amazing years, but I'm excited for my next chapter! #GigEm," Palisch tweeted.