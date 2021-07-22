 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M baseball team adds Stanford grad transfer Jacob Palisch
0 comments

Texas A&M baseball team adds Stanford grad transfer Jacob Palisch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stanford left-handed pitcher Jacob Palisch announced via Twitter on Thursday he will be transferring to Texas A&M.

Palisch, a Richardson native, compiled 113 strikeouts and six saves to add to his 11-3 record and 3.51 ERA after four years at Stanford.

"I'm excited to announce that this fall I will be attending Texas A&M to start grad school and play my final year of college baseball! Can't think Stanford enough for 4 amazing years, but I'm excited for my next chapter! #GigEm," Palisch tweeted.

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How far could the Dallas Cowboys go this year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert