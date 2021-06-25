Texas A&M baseball team adds LSU assistant Nolan Cain to staff; Ty Coleman transfers

New Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle continued filling out his coaching staff Friday with the hiring of former LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain.

Cain, who spent the last eight years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will serve as recruiting coordinator for the Aggies, a position he held for Paul Maineri at LSU. In his five seasons in the role, he recruited four top-five classes, including the No. 2 class in 2020 according to Baseball America.

“Nolan has been one of the top recruiting coordinators in the country, because of a combination of abilities he possesses,” Mainieri said. “To begin with, he is an outstanding judge of talent. He is relentless in his work ethic, and no one will outwork him in seeing players and communicating with them. He is very connected with those critical people out there that organize events, scouts, coaches, advisors and those that influence young players. And finally, he has a personality that makes him so likable by everyone with whom he comes into contact.”

Cain also played for LSU from 2006-09, appearing in 73 games on the mound. He went 7-1 with a 4.04 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. He signed with the Detroit Tigers as a free agent in 2009 and reached the Double-A level in the organization.