The Texas A&M baseball team is accepting new members to its Dugout Club starting at $500. Membership includes invitations to luncheons, sportswear and other benefits. For more information, visit 12thman.com/DugoutClub online.
Texas A&M baseball team accepting new members for Dugout Club
