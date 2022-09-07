 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M baseball team accepting new members for Dugout Club

The Texas A&M baseball team is accepting new members to its Dugout Club starting at $500. Membership includes invitations to luncheons, sportswear and other benefits. For more information, visit 12thman.com/DugoutClub online.

