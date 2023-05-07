Texas A&M senior outfielder Brett Minnich cut a sullen silhouette while leaning on a post outside the Aggie clubhouse after Friday’s 6-5 loss to fourth-ranked Florida.

Minnich suffered a separated shoulder in Tuesday’s 6-5 victory over Tarleton that has put the remainder of his season in jeopardy. If he would return, it would be as a designated hitter.

He’s not playing, but still contributing.

Minnich managed to turn the personal setback into motivation for his teammates to win the series against the Gators, capped with a 3-2 walk-off victory Sunday at Blue Bell Park.

“Brett’s been a guy that’s been here about as long as I have and [we’re] just really playing for [No.] 23, man,” Aggie junior pitcher Will Johnston said.

Before the second game of the series, Minnich delivered a speech to his teammates that cut into the heart of the veterans, such as Johnston, junior third baseman Trevor Werner and senior second baseman Austin Bost.

Minnich passed on professional opportunities after last season for one more chance in college, partly because he felt 100% healthy for the first time in his career. But the separated shoulder is his second major injury this season. He fractured a hand sliding into first base in the Aggies’ first game of the season.

“Brett kind of gave a little speech yesterday before the game, saying, ‘Hey, I don’t know if I’m ever going to get to play again,’” Johnston said. “It really kind of hit home with me and I imagine it probably hit home with some other guys.”

Johnston played a big part in A&M winning Sunday’s game. Starting pitching has faltered throughout conference play, so Johnston knew there was a chance he could be asked to give up his closer role to start. The left-hander had two career starts and he had worked on extending himself into starting shape during summer ball in 2021.

Johnston was solid Sunday in his second start of the season. He went a career-high 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts, one shy of his career-best that came in a start against Arkansas on April 29. Johnston allowed one run to Florida (37-12, 15-9), a moonshot home run to left field by Tyler Shelnut.

Johnston faced the minimum in the first and fourth innings and finished with 65 pitches, one fewer than his career-high against Arkansas.

“He did a nice job,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Given where we are, he probably deserves to be in there more. We’re just trying to win them one at a time and our starting pitching really hasn’t been all that great. When we have an opportunity to win a game, normally we need Will to do it. But if Brandyn Garcia can pitch like that twice in a weekend. … then we normally have a really good chance to win.”

Garcia (2-2) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to get the victory, retiring all four batters he faced. Fellow junior left-hander Evan Ashenbeck came back after throwing Friday and threw a clean 3 1/3 innings in 58 pitches, striking out five with one walk. He gave up two hits, including a solo homer by Wyatt Langford, his 12th of the season.

Garcia’s emergence gave Schlossnagle the leeway to start Johnston. Garcia, who also pitched Friday, has allowed only three runs in his last 10 outings.

“He’s just evolved into somebody that you can really, really trust in the back end of the game,” Johnston said. “He’s got monster stuff and he’s filling up and making pitches and doing different things.”

A&M’s offense tied the game twice, on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fourth by freshman Kasen Wells and a sacrifice fly in the sixth by junior Targac who also figured in game winning run.

Targac was hit by a pitch by Florida closer Brandon Neely to start the bottom of the ninth. Bost followed with a single, chasing pinch runner Travis Chestnut to third. With Wells at the plate, Chestnut gave a deke toward home that drew a flinch from the SEC leader in saves that was called a balk, scoring Chestnut.

A&M, which had been ranked 45th in the NCAA RPI before the series, moved up to 36th, strengthening its NCAA tourney resume.

“I think, given where we are in our season, any win is a huge win and, in this conference, as soon as you think you have it figured out, good luck,” Schlossnagle said. “So many great teams and the difference between winning and losing is so thin.”