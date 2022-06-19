Texas A&M baseball staves off CWS elimination with 10-2 win over Texas

OMAHA, Neb. — Texas A&M’s 29-year drought of wins in the College World Series came to an end Sunday with a 10-2 win over the Texas Longhorns, in the two program’s first meeting in Omaha.

A&M starter Micah Dallas gave the Aggies the five innings needed and had the cushion off of an early set of five runs to help keep the Longhorns at bay. Center fielder Jordan Thompson finished the day 2 for 2 with two RBIs and helped push another run across in the seventh by completing the first leg of a first and third double steal.

Thompson has collected nine of his 29 total RBIs during the NCAA tournament, including three in the super regional opener against Louisville and three against Oklahoma, both by way of home run.

In the second, a double and a single by Brett Minnich and Thompson, respectively, started the Aggies' big inning, which was completed with a two-out, two-RBI single by Trevor Werner. The Aggie third baseman battled through a 12-pitch at bat to give the Aggies a 4-2 lead.

A&M added another run in the third on a throwing error by Skyler Messinger, and two in the fifth, thanks to a bases loaded walk drawn by Thompson and a ground-out that scored a run off the bat of Kole Kaler.

Though the Longhorns plated two runs in the top of the first, Dallas (7-3) settled into the game thanks to a slider that spun in for a strike. The right hander allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Designated hitter Austin Bost added insult to injury with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth, his second double of the game.

The Aggies last victory was a 5-1 win over Kansas on June 4, 1993 in Rosenblatt Stadium, the old home of the College World Series.

A&M returns to Charles Schwab Field for another elimination game Tuesday at 1 p.m., facing the loser of Sunday’s matchup between Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

Full game story to come.

