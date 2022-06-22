Texas A&M baseball season ends with a 5-1 loss to Oklahoma in the CWS semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. — The Texas A&M baseball team’s stay in Omaha has come to an end, thanks to its second loss to Oklahoma at the College World Series.

A three-run home run by Sooner catcher Jimmy Crooks and a seven-inning scoreless outing from starting pitcher David Sandlin led the Sooners to a 5-1 victory over the Aggies on Wednesday in the national semifinal matchup.

The Sooner starter set a new career high in strikeouts with 12, while holding the Aggies to one run and five hits. He threw 100 pitches. Sandlin’s (9-4) lone blemish was a leadoff home run by Dylan Rock in the top of the sixth.

For the second time against the Aggies (44-20) in this College World Series, Crooks teed off on A&M pitching. He blasted his second three-run home run of the series into the Aggie bullpen on Wednesday and put A&M on their heels in the bottom of the first.

Miscues came back to haunt A&M in the third. A dropped throw from second by first baseman Jack Moss allowed Sooner shortstop Peyton Graham to score from second and extended Oklahoma’s (45-22) lead to 4-0.

A&M turned to freshman left hander Ryan Prager to start in the Aggies' first appearance in a College World Series semifinal. Schlossnagle went to veteran bullpen arm Jacob Palisch early, but that was after Oklahoma had amassed a three-run lead.

After throwing 49 pitches on Sunday in A&M’s win against Texas, Palisch powered through 5 2/3 innings of work, throwing 87 pitches. He struck out eight and allowed one run on three hits.

Prager (1-4), who allowed four runs in 2 1/3 innings, was handed with the loss.

Full game story to come.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.