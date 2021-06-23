Texas A&M baseball pulls new hitting coach, infielder from Arizona State

Jim Schlossnagle has been busy in the state of Arizona over his opening weeks as Texas A&M head baseball coach.

Two former Sun Devils announced their intent to join the Aggie baseball program on Wednesday: assistant coach Michael Earley and sophomore infielder Jack Moss.

Earley, who spent he last five seasons at Arizona State, will take over as the Aggies' hitting coach, a role he served the last four seasons with the Sun Devils.

“I searched from coast to coast to identify the best young hitting coach in the country, and, without question, Michael’s name kept coming up from the college, professional and Major League Baseball ranks,” Schlossnagle said in a statement. “He will bring a wealth of knowledge, coachability and toughness to our baseball program, and we look forward to having him work with the rest of the staff to form an up-tempo, high-energy, grinding-type of Aggie offensive baseball.”

While Earley did not know Schlossnagle personally before the head coach's interest in him, he said he's admired the career of his new boss from afar.