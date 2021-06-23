Texas A&M baseball pulls new hitting coach, infielder from Arizona State

Jim Schlossnagle has been busy in the state of Arizona over his opening weeks as Texas A&M head baseball coach.
Two former Sun Devils announced their intent to join the Aggie baseball program on Wednesday: assistant coach Michael Earley and sophomore infielder Jack Moss.
Earley, who spent he last five seasons at Arizona State, will take over as the Aggies' hitting coach, a role he served the last four seasons with the Sun Devils.
“I searched from coast to coast to identify the best young hitting coach in the country, and, without question, Michael’s name kept coming up from the college, professional and Major League Baseball ranks,” Schlossnagle said in a statement. “He will bring a wealth of knowledge, coachability and toughness to our baseball program, and we look forward to having him work with the rest of the staff to form an up-tempo, high-energy, grinding-type of Aggie offensive baseball.”
While Earley did not know Schlossnagle personally before the head coach's interest in him, he said he's admired the career of his new boss from afar.
"When you're a player, you. become fans of other players," Earley said. "When you become a coach, you become a fan of coaches and guys who have had success. He's always been someone I've been a fan of and all he was able to do at TCU was amazing. He's very sharp and brilliant baseball mind and I'm excited to be able to be a part of something new and different and on the ground-level with him."
Earley’s Sun Devils ranked in the top 52 in the country in batting average in three of his four seasons as their hitting coach, highlighted by a No. 10 finish in 2019 when Arizona State hit .310 as a team and finished third in the country in home runs with 94 and in slugging percentage at .519. In all four seasons, Earley’s team’s finished in the top 54 in slugging percentage.
Those numbers were boosted by Earley’s hand in developing Spencer Torkelson for three seasons. The infielder holds the school record for career home runs (54), and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft posted a .337 batting average, 130 RBIs and .729 slugging percentage as a Sun Devil before transferring to Indiana for his senior season.
“I would not be where I am at today without Coach Earley,” Torkelson said in a statement. “He is the definition of a winner. His hard work and dedication to the game of baseball is contagious.”
His offensive philosophy matched up in stride with what Schlossnagle laid out during his introductory press conference. The Aggies will find multiple ways to produce runs. It mirrors the "group effort" the A&M coaching staff will demonstrate in coaching offense, he said.
"From a philosophy standpoint, my philosophy is all about mentality," Earley said. "What that does, that confidence when you build it and you know that you're putting in the work, that creates a mentality of, 'Hey, I"m the best player on the planet.' We want a tough, scrappy, not one-dimensional type of offense."
Earley will bring Moss with him to Aggieland. The infielder from Englewood, Colorado, hit .299 in 154 at-bats with six home runs and 29 RBIs as a freshman last season.
Moss played mostly at first base, a spot open for the Aggies thanks to All-American Will Frizzell graduating.
“I entered the transfer portal on June 8, 2021, looking for an opportunity to be closer to my family and prove some things to myself,” Moss tweeted Wednesday. “Thank you to all the schools that have shown a genuine interested in me as a person and a player since the above date. That said, I have made the decision to continue my baseball and academic career at Texas A&M University.”
Ultimately, Earley hopes he can bring some new ideas to A&M and the Southeastern Conference.
"I know the history," Earley said. "I know the tradition and I know the expectations and what comes with it. There won't be a day or a second that - I think coach might have said something like this too - that we won't spend trying to make this program better. The goal is to win a national championship and every day you're building towards that."