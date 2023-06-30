Eight Texas A&M baseball players have had extended stays with summer leagues over the past month, including four in the highly-regarded Cape Cod League.

Third baseman Trevor Werner (Brewster Whitecaps), outfielder Tab Tracy (Falmouth Commodores) and utility man Kaeden Kent (Chatham Anglers) are currently playing in the Cape Cod League, while outfielder Jace LaViolette (Falmouth Commodores) has left it to join the United States’ national team.

Kent ranks 19th in the league in batting average, hitting .262 through 13 games. He has three RBIs and four runs scored.

Werner, who could elect to turn pro this offseason, ranks 13th in RBIs in the Cape Cod League with nine in seven games played. He is hitting .200 with a home run.

Tracy is hitting .237 in 10 games with three RBIs.

LaViolette left the wood-bat league after six games. He was hitting .381 with two RBIs and five runs scored.

A&M outfielder Travis Chestnut is hitting .381 for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in the Northwoods League. He’s registered 16 hits in 10 games, including a home run and six RBIs.

Freshman infielder Justin Vossos is hitting .296 in 21 games for the Danville Dans, which ranks 48th in the Prospect League. He has 19 stolen bases, which is good for fourth in the league, and has scored 24 runs, which ranks fifth. He has five doubles and two triples.

College Station alumnus and A&M pitcher Blake Binderup also has spent the summer with the Dans. He has a 1.29 ERA and 13 strikeouts in seven innings. He also has 44 plate appearances with a .167 batting average.

Rising sophomore catcher Max Kaufer is hitting .167 in five games played for the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks of the New England League. He has two home runs and three RBIs.