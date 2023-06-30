Texas A&M baseball pitching coach Nate Yeskie is leaving Aggieland to take the same position at LSU, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed with The Eagle Friday.

“I would like to thank Nate Yeskie for his time and service at Texas A&M,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said in a statement. “Texas A&M is bigger than any one person and I look forward to hiring an elite pitching coach to join our great staff in Aggieland in the very near future.”

News of Yeskie’s departure was first reported by D1Baseball.com's Kendall Rogers.

Yeskie replaces former Tiger pitching coach Wes Johnson, who is leaving the reigning national champion LSU program to take the head coaching position at Georgia.

Yeskie spent two seasons in Aggieland, having joined Schlossnagle’s staff upon his arrival in 2021. Previously, he was the associate head coach at Arizona from 2019-2021 and an assistant coach at Oregon State from 2009-2019.

He will rejoin former Arizona head coach Jay Johnson at LSU.

Yeskie was a part of the 2021 A&M squad that advanced to the national semifinals in the College World Series. That season, A&M ranked 62nd in the country in ERA (4.67), well behind Tennessee’s nation-leading 2.51. They were 35th in walks allowed per win innings at 3.50.

This year, A&M struggled on the mound, ranking 115th in ERA (5.63) and 204th in walks allowed per win innings (5.09).