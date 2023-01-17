Texas A&M baseball PA announcer Rick Hill retires from Blue Bell Park booth

After every well-timed drop of a window shattering as a foul ball flew over the roof of Blue Bell Park, the rowdy fans of Section 203 always chanted the name of their leader in approval: “Rick, Rick Rick.”

This season, the fans of the Texas A&M baseball program will be looking to a new leader.

A&M baseball public address announcer Rick Hill has retired from his post after 30 years with the program, he confirmed with The Eagle.

In a letter he submitted to the A&M athletics department that he shared with The Eagle, Hill said it was a decision he’s mulled over for the last several years but thought ending after the Aggies’ run to the 2022 College World Series was fitting.

“I have been honored and privileged to be a part of Aggie Baseball and will cherish my memories,” Hill said in the note.

The decision bookends a PA career that began in 1993, the last time the Aggie baseball team won a game in Omaha, Nebraska, prior to this season.

Over that time, Hill has announced the names — as well as played an endless list of walk-up songs — for standout Aggies including Tyler Naquin, Michael Wacha, Ross Stripling and Asa Lacy to name a few. His tenure spanned head coaches Mark Johnson, Rob Childress and Jim Schlossnagle, who arrived in Aggieland last season.

Through Hill’s appreciation for a well-timed audio clip and his banter with the fans during a game, he has developed a beloved following with those who flock to Blue Bell Park every spring.

Away from Aggie baseball, Hill has served as the Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 since 2015.

Hill will be honored by the program prior to A&M's game against Seattle on Feb. 18.

“As fun as the great baseball I have witnessed has been, it’s the relationships and friendships that I have forged that have truly been a blessing to me,” Hill said in the note. “Again it has been my honor and privilege to have been a part of Aggie Baseball and I’m thankful that I was given this opportunity 30 years ago.”