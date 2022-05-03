Texas A&M baseball overcomes lackluster pitching performance in win over UTA

A third jaunt through the Texas A&M baseball batting order is all the Aggies needed for a 10-5 victory over Texas-Arlington at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night as hitting overcame inconsistent pitching.

“I thought [pitching] tonight was awful,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “It has to be better and I do believe it’s going to be better.”

The 21st-ranked Aggies (28-15) issued seven walks, two hit batters and had seven wild pitches.

The offense more than offset that with a three-run fifth inning followed by a five-run sixth. That re-rack of the lineup through the fifth and six innings has been the Aggie offense’s strongest output of the season, outscoring opponents 48-21 in the fifth and 51-13 in the sixth.

“I just think guys are getting into at bats and putting good swings on balls and guys getting comfortable in the game,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M’s come-from-behind effort was jump-started by a Dylan Rock solo home run which trailed 409 feet to the scoreboard in left field. Rock was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in, giving him the team lead for the season with 38. His 12 homers also lead the team. He’s also reached base in 34 consecutive games. An RBI single by Brett Minnich and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt plated the Aggies other two runs of the fifth, giving A&M a 5-4 lead.

A&M blew the game open in the sixth, headlined by a pair of two-run doubles by Rock and Austin Bost. A sacrifice fly from Trevor Werner plate Jack Moss for the final tally.

A&M had a 2-0 lead after two innings, but Aggie pitching gave the Mavericks (14-31) hope. A&M scored a run in the first for the fourth time in the last five games.

A leadoff walk by Kole Kaler led to an RBI groundout by Bost. A&M in the second added a sacrifice fly by Jordan Thompson, scoring Werner who drew a leadoff walk.

But UTA grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fourth against A&M starter Ryan Prager. A leadoff double by Boone Montgomery set the stage for a sacrifice fly two batters later by Wilson Galvan. A two-out, two-RBI single by Tanner Rice gave the Mavericks the lead.

UTA added a run in the fifth after a leadoff walk led to a two-out, bases-loaded walk. A&M reliever Wyatt Tucker issued the free pass when he entered the game, but he struck out three batters to leave the bases loaded.

Tucker gave up one unearned run in 1 1/3 innings, though he didn’t give up a hit. He walked three and struck out five. Tucker replaced reliever Chris Cortez, who lasted two-thirds of an inning and allowed two runs on three hits.

With postseason play looming, Schlossnagle has hammered home the idea that the entire pitching staff will need to be on its A-game in short order. He called a brief pitchers meeting on the diamond after the game to reinforce the message.

“When you start thinking about a postseason, if we’re lucky enough to make the SEC tournament, on its best day it’s five games in five days,” Schlossnagle said. “It could be six games in six days. Holy cow. The guys that haven’t done a lot of the pitching are going to get to pitch a lot and we say that all along. The season always boils down to the ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th pitcher.”

Left-handed sophomore Will Johnston (1-1) picked up the win, needing 19 pitches to make it through 1 1/3 hitless. Freshmen Robert Hogan and Jack Hamilton, an A&M Consolidated alumnus, closed out the final two innings. Hamilton struck out two in his second collegiate inning.

“Will Johnston settled the storm and we got the big hits to extend the lead and I thought Jack did a real nice job,” Schlossnagle said.

The Aggies will play South Carolina this weekend in a three-game weekend series at Blue Bell Park starting Friday. A&M will be looking to win its fifth straight Southeastern Conference series. Schlossnagle said he’s looking for more consistency on the mound.

“It’s not the kind of baseball that is going to win consistently, but we’ll take it for now,” Schlossnagle said.

