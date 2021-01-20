Texas A&M baseball opens season Feb. 19, hosts Texas March 30

The Texas A&M baseball team will begin the 2021 season on Feb. 19-21 with a home series against Xavier. That will be part of 26 nonconference games which will include playing Texas and three games at the Round Rock Classic.

A&M's other nonconference series will be against New Mexico State on March 5-7 and Samford March 12-13.

The Aggies will host rival Texas in the annual midweek matchup on March 30 and will also take on Rice at Blue Bell Park on March 23. A&M will travel to Houston, Sam Houston State, Texas State and Texas-Arlington for midweek contests.

The Round Rock Classic, played at Dell Diamond on Feb. 26-28, will feature games against Oklahoma, Baylor and Auburn, with game times to be released Friday.

Prior to conference play, A&M also will host Abilene Christian, Tarleton State, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, A&M-Corpus Christi and Prairie View A&M.

Southeastern Conference play will begin with a series at Florida March 19-21. A&M will return to Blue Bell Park the following weekend for Georgia. A&M will also face Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn and LSU in conference play.

The Hoover Met in Birmingham, Alabama, will again host the SEC Tournament May 25-31.

