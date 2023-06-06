STANFORD, Calif. — As soon as Austin Bost opened his mouth to reflect on his senior season with the Texas A&M baseball team, his face flushed and tears balanced on his bottom eyelid.

Bost is one of five seniors set to roll off the Aggie roster. He also is one of seven key veteran players who have seen the program through the valleys of missing the postseason all together in 2021 and the high of playing in the College World Series a year later.

“They completely changed the direction of the program,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said after Monday’s 7-1 loss to Stanford in the regional final. “That has nothing to do with the head coach. That has everything to do with guys like Austin — all those guys. It’s not just the seniors. The guys who have been here the last two years have changed the expectation of the program.”

Those veterans also include seniors Brett Minnich and Jordan Thompson along with juniors Trevor Werner, Will Johnston, Ryan Targac and Nathan Dettmer, who were all recruited by former coach Rob Childress. They stuck around after Childress was not retained in 2021 and saw the fruits of their decision result in two victories at the College World Series last year.

Bost, Minnich and Werner also had opportunities at the professional level after last season, but opted to give college one more go to see what this squad could produce. Ultimately, it came up a game short of reaching super regionals and playing Texas for a second straight season in the NCAA tournament.

Bost stands by his decision to return.

“I never think about that,” he said. “I made the decision and I still feel like it was the right decision. This season has meant the world to me and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”

However, Schlossnagle has a grand vision for the program, one that will be realized by players other than this core talent. That vision includes a 12,000- to 15,000-seat renovated Blue Bell Park, a project he’s championed in both of his season-ending press conferences.

“The whole reason that [will happen] is because the guys like this,” Schlossnagle said. “They were here when it was great and they hung around when they could have gone somewhere else. They could have gone to another school. They could have gone to professional baseball last year and they came back and gave every single thing they had.”

The roster could be about to undergo its biggest overhaul since Schlossnagle arrived. Bost, Minnich and Thompson, as well as pitchers Carson Lambert and Matt Dillard are out of eligibility. The Aggies have seven more juniors who will garner professional interest: first baseman Jack Moss, shortstop Hunter Haas, utility fielder Targac, Werner, Dettmer, and relievers Brandyn Garcia and Evan Aschenbeck. Moss and Werner have a real decision to make about the ensuing steps of their career.

Losing all of them would leave freshman outfielder Jace LaViolette and freshman catcher Max Kaufer as the only returners in A&M’s starting lineup.

It also would take away four of A&M’s top six pitchers in innings, led by Dettmer and Aschenbeck. Options for the starting rotation would still exist with the return of freshman Justin Lamkin and sophomore Troy Wansing.

According to PerfectGame.com, the Aggies have 20 players committed in the 2023 class. Kaufer is included, because he was an early enrollee last January. Outfielder Gavin Grahovac of Orange, California's Villa Park High School headlines the class, though he could skip college for the professional level as the No. 146 prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft, according to MLB.com. The draft runs from July 9-11.

Through that incoming class, along with the transfer portal, Schlossnagle and his coaching staff will need to find more production for the batting order. More importantly, they will need to bolster a starting rotation that did not earn a single win throughout Southeastern Conference play.

After Monday’s season-ending loss, Schlossnagle reiterated that any future success the program sees is because of the dedication of the players who leave this year short of their ultimate goal of returning to the College World Series.

“I'm super excited about the future of the program, because of the guys like Austin and Nathan who have shown them the way," Schlossnagle said. "The way you put together a good freshman year is you have people to model. You don’t need to hear from the coach. You just look at someone like Austin and you do what he does. That’s what’s been such a luxury for me, really the last two years.”