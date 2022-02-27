Texas A&M baseball drops series to Penn after ninth-inning rally

“I don’t where we would have been without that,” Schlossnagle said of Dallas’ lengthy outing.

However, for both games, the Aggies stranded 21 runners.

A&M jumped onto the scoreboard first when a fielding error by Henseler allowed Minnich to score from second. A&M capitalized on Penn mistakes again in the fifth, scoring three as the Aggies took advantage of five walks.

Producing beyond the free bases proved to be a difficult proposition, as it was on Friday. The Aggies were 2 for 17 with runners on base, 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and 1 for 2 with runners on third base and less than two outs. Penn pitching struck out 12 batters in the final game, including six looking.

“It’s super frustrating for everybody and strikeouts, most of them were on fastballs,” Schlossnagle said.

Penn closer Brendan Bean earned his first win of the season, tossing the final two innings. A&M freshman Ryan Prager was given a no-decision in his second start of the year. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and a run. He struck out eight.