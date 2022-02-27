Texas A&M baseball drops series to Penn after ninth-inning rally

In the almost literal 11th hour of baseball on Sunday, Pennsylvania mounted an offensive barrage for an 8-5 victory in the nightcap of a doubleheader. The Aggies won the opener 5-0 to set up the rubber match of the series.
After needing six arms to close out the deciding game, A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he will need to re-evaluate his bullpen.
“You can sit there and stare at the bullpen, and it certainly fell apart there at the end, but it all adds on top of itself,” Schlossnagle said.
A&M (5-2) held a 5-2 lead heading into the top of the eighth, when relief pitcher Jacob Palisch allowed a leadoff single to nine-hole hitter Seth Werchan. Junior transfer Robert Hogan entered three batters later and walked Werchan home in four pitches. The base-loaded free pass ended Hogan’s night. Freshman Brad Rudis claimed a bases-loaded strikeout before giving way to veteran lefty Joseph Menefee, who recorded the frame’s final out.
In the ninth, Menefee was touched for four singles in five at-bats. Another returning veteran, Alex Magers, was greeted by a three-run double by Quaker shortstop Craig Larsen into the right-field corner, giving Penn its first lead of the day. It was Larsen’s first hit in the doubleheader and second of the series.
Another double by Quaker third baseman Wyatt Henseler added insurance. Henseler went 6 for 10 in the series with four RBIs.
Menefee was handed the loss in 2/3 of an inning, allowing four runs. It was the junior’s second appearance of the day. Menefee closed out the final inning of A&M’s win, striking out two.
“I’m so proud of Menefee and how he competed today,” Schlossnagle said. “I can’t remember the last time I used a pitcher twice in a day in February. That’s a conference tournament move, but that was our best option at the time.”
Schlossnagle had the entirety of his bullpen available in the rubber game thanks to an eight-inning effort from Game 2 starter Micah Dallas. The Texas Tech transfer allowed one hit, from the leadoff batter, and he walked one. Dallas struck out 10.
“It was all working pretty well for me,” Dallas said. “I was able to get ahead with my fastball and my slider, too. So, I was landing that and I had a lot of confidence going in and that solidified it.”
Dallas was aided by a three-run first inning by A&M, which included RBI singles from Jack Moss and Austin Bost, as well as a sacrifice fly from catcher Troy Claunch. The Aggies added two more in the fifth on an RBI single from Minnich and a double by Claunch.
“I don’t where we would have been without that,” Schlossnagle said of Dallas’ lengthy outing.
However, for both games, the Aggies stranded 21 runners.
A&M jumped onto the scoreboard first when a fielding error by Henseler allowed Minnich to score from second. A&M capitalized on Penn mistakes again in the fifth, scoring three as the Aggies took advantage of five walks.
Producing beyond the free bases proved to be a difficult proposition, as it was on Friday. The Aggies were 2 for 17 with runners on base, 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and 1 for 2 with runners on third base and less than two outs. Penn pitching struck out 12 batters in the final game, including six looking.
“It’s super frustrating for everybody and strikeouts, most of them were on fastballs,” Schlossnagle said.
Penn closer Brendan Bean earned his first win of the season, tossing the final two innings. A&M freshman Ryan Prager was given a no-decision in his second start of the year. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and a run. He struck out eight.
“I thought I was a lot better,” Prager said. “I just went out there and was me. Fastball command was a lot better, which is my bread and butter. When that is on, everything else kind of plays off of that.”
With only two series under their belt in the Schlossnagle era, the new head coach said there is still plenty of evaluation to be made as the program prepares for the Frisco Classic next weekend and Southeastern Conference play later.
“We’re learning more about each other,” Schlossnagle said. “We’re learning more about who is going to be competitive in the batter’s box and put the ball in play with a runner at third base and less than two outs. We’re learning a lot.”
NOTES — Claunch finished as the Aggies’ offensive leader in the series, driving in three runs and going 3 for 11… Aggie outfielder Dylan Rock stole four bases. … A&M left 31 batters on in series.