Texas A&M baseball drops CWS opener against Oklahoma, 13-8

OMAHA, Neb. -- The elusive first win in Omaha since 1993 for the Texas A&M baseball team continued to be out of reach Friday, as the Aggies dropped their College World Series opener to Oklahoma 13-8.

Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer faltered early without control of any of his off speed arsenal. The Sooners (43-22) jumped out to an 8-1 lead, thanks to a seven-run top of the second that was capped off by a three-run homer by Sooner catcher Jimmy Crooks.

Dettmer (5-3) lasted 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on four hits. He walked three, struck out one and hit a batter in 44 total pitches. Dettmer hasn’t lasted beyond 4 2/3 innings since his seven-inning outing against Vanderbilt on April 28, seven starts prior to Friday’s.

The Aggies (42-19) managed to claw three back in the bottom of the second on a three-run home run off the bat of center fielder Jordan Thompson that landed in the home bullpen.

Oklahoma starter Jake Bennett (10-3) helped limit A&M’s offensive damage by keeping free baserunners off the base paths. He issued no walks in his 6 innings of work. A&M managed four runs off the ace in five hits. Austin Bost added the final run to Bennett’s line with a solo home run to left.

However, the damage had already been done on a grand slam by Sooner second baseman Jackson Nicklaus in the top of the fourth. After two defensive miscues by reliever Joseph Menefee put two runners on, followed by a bases-loading walk, head coach Jim Schlossnagle trotted out to talk to Menefee. He left the veteran lefty in and his next pitch was launched into the right-center stands for the four-RBI slam.

Once Bennett was chased from the game after throwing 92 pitches, the Aggies were able to get to the Sooner pen. The Aggies plated four in the seventh off of a combination of reliever David Sandlin and closer Trevin Michael, cutting the OU lead to 12-8.

Oklahoma added insurance in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by right fielder John Spikerman.

After taking its first loss of the double-elimination tournament, the Aggies will face the loser of Notre Dame (40-15) and Texas (47-20) in an elimination game Sunday at 1 p.m.

Check back later for a full game recap.

