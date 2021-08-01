 Skip to main content
Texas A&M baseball commits earn Class 6A all-state honors
Smithson Valley junior outfielder Kasen Wells was a second-team pick on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state baseball team. The Texas A&M commit batted .408 with six home runs and 33 runs batted in for the 33-6 state semifinalist. He had 12 doubles, 10 triples and scored 57 runs.

Another trio of A&M pledges earning honorable mention were Prosper pitcher Lucas Davenport (8-3, 0.72 ERA, a pair of postseason one-hitters); Katy Cinco Ranch first baseman Blake Hansen (.377, 5 HRs, 20 RBIs); and Rockwall-Heath outfielder Jett Williams (.347, 5 HRs).

The 6A player of the year was Dallas Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar who batted .412 with six home runs and 37 runs batted in. Lawlar, who signed with Vanderbilt, was a first-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks and he agreed to terms this weekend.

