Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress' contract will not be renewed

Texas A&M head baseball coach Rob Childress will not return to his post for the 2022 season, according to a release from the A&M athletic department.
After serving 16 years in the position, Childress’ contract is set to expire June 30 and will not be renewed, according to the release. A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, according to the release.
“In our analysis, we believe the program needs a new voice and a new identity, and our search for the next head coach will begin immediately,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "We, as Aggies, have high expectations for Texas A&M baseball, and we believe this is the best college baseball program in the country and we will attract a great head coach.”
The Aggie program saw its 13-year NCAA tournament streak come to an end Friday when the Aggies lost a 13-inning marathon to LSU, eliminating them from SEC tournament contention. It was the third-longest streak in the country, trailing Florida State (42) and Vanderbilt (14).
Childress finishes his career at A&M with a 622-336-3 record, having surpassed the 600-win mark this season. Childress’ teams captured six NCAA regional titles, two conference regular-season championships, four conference tournaments and made two College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017. Childress’ squads, however, did not win a game in Omaha in their two trips.
“Coach Childress is a great man and we appreciate his long-term dedication to Texas A&M and for leading our baseball program with class and dignity in every phase,” Bjork said. “Coach Childress deserves our respect and admiration for how he represented our program, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter.”
Childress’ last contract renewal came in 2016. According to his contract, he made $750,000 annually.
Saturday, an emotional senior Hunter Coleman said he believes Childress is among the best in the country.
“He’s definitely been a father figure for me since I've been here,” he said. “I’ve got the most respect for him in the world and I hope he has the same for me. I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else."