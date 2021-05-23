Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress' contract will not be renewed

Texas A&M head baseball coach Rob Childress will not return to his post for the 2022 season, according to a release from the A&M athletic department.

After serving 16 years in the position, Childress’ contract is set to expire June 30 and will not be renewed, according to the release. A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, according to the release.

“In our analysis, we believe the program needs a new voice and a new identity, and our search for the next head coach will begin immediately,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "We, as Aggies, have high expectations for Texas A&M baseball, and we believe this is the best college baseball program in the country and we will attract a great head coach.”

The Aggie program saw its 13-year NCAA tournament streak come to an end Friday when the Aggies lost a 13-inning marathon to LSU, eliminating them from SEC tournament contention. It was the third-longest streak in the country, trailing Florida State (42) and Vanderbilt (14).