Thought he was not in the dugout for any of TCU’s four consecutive trips to the College World Series, Tony Vitello’s fingerprints were all over the Horned Frogs’ four-year run to Omaha, Nebraska, under former head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Schlossnagle hired Vitello as his recruiting coordinator in 2011, a position he served through the 2013 season. TCU began its streak of four straight trips to Omaha in 2014.

The two coaches will meet Friday for the first time since sharing a dugout in Fort Worth in a three-game Southeastern Conference series, Schlossnagle now at the helm of No. 18 Texas A&M (15-6, 1-2) and Vitello leading No. 12 Tennessee (16-6, 0-3).

“Tony came from Missouri and did an awesome job for us and signed a lot of really good players,” Schlossnagle said. “A lot of the guys he signed during his time ended up being big contributors to those four-straight College World Series appearances, so it doesn’t surprise me his success as a head coach.”

Vitello is the son of long-time St. Louis-area high school baseball coach Greg Vitello and grew up around the coaching profession.

“His dad was a super successful, legendary high school coach, so he grew up in coaching, and he’s always had a real good idea of what he wanted his team and program to look like, and that’s certainly come to fruition,” Schlossnagle said.

In six seasons at Tennessee, Vitello has made three NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the CWS in 2021 and the super regionals last year. The focal point of this season’s team is its starting rotation, all of whom returned from last season: junior right-hander Chase Dollander and sophomore right-handers Chase Burns and Drew Beam.

As a staff, Tennessee’s pitchers rank first in the SEC in earned run average (2.50), second in strikeouts (258) and first in fewest walks allowed (48).

Beam’s 2.25 ERA ranks fourth in the conference individually. Burns is second in the conference in strikeouts with 51 while holding opposing batters to a .196 average. Dollander has suffered some slow starts this season but is a respectable 3-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.

“Part of it is if you remove last weekend, on the whole you’re facing the top of the lineup, and it’s been on a couple of occasions we could have made a defensive play behind him and did not,” Vitello said of Dollander’s slow starts. “It’s a team effort, so he’s contributing too ... maybe the guy hit the ball hard, and we just couldn’t make a diving catch or something.”

Tennessee opened SEC play last week by getting swept at No. 21 Missouri.

The Aggies managed to claim one game against No. 1 LSU, but Schlossnagle said he’s been focused on their starting rotation this week. He will stick with junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-2, 3.24 ERA) and sophomore lefty Troy Wansing (2-1, 2.42) for the opening two games but will drop sophomore right-hander Chris Cortez in favor of freshman left-hander Justin Lamkin in Sunday’s series finale.

“Justin is beyond impressive to me,” A&M junior reliever Will Johnston said. “He’s got what I like to call an alien fastball. His fastball is crazy. He releases it from a low-high, and it rides, and it’s also got arm-side run. I actually asked for his fastball for Christmas, but my parents cheated out.”

Offensively, A&M freshman outfielder Jace LaViolette said facing SEC ERA and strikeout leader Paul Skenes of LSU was good preparation for this weekend’s matchup against Tennessee.

“Whoever is on the mound, that’s who is on the mound, but once it’s out of the pitcher’s hand, you’re not facing the pitcher anymore,” LaViolette said. “You’re facing the ball at that point, right? You have to control what you can control, and you can’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, I’m facing a power arm or I’m facing this guy,’ because if you look at it like that, you’re already beat.”

• NOTES — Aggie outfielder Austin Bost took a pitch to his hand to bring in the game-winning run in A&M’s Tuesday win over Rice, and he should be available this weekend after X-rays came back negative, Schlossnagle said. ... Outfielder Brett Minnich will travel with the team this weekend, though he won’t be available to play. Minnich is recovering from a broken hand suffered in the season-opener against Seattle. He could return next week, Schlossnagle said.