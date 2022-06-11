Texas A&M baseball clinches College World Series berth in 4-3 win over Louisville

Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle said he wanted to play in Omaha this season at his introductory press conference in Kyle Field’s Hall of Champions last June.

Just 366 days later, the Aggies turned the first-year coach's desire into a reality across the street at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

A&M swept Louisville with a 4-3 win in Game 2 of the College Station Super Regional on Saturday afternoon to punch its ticket to the College World Series for the seventh time in school history and the first since 2017.

Dylan Rock’s sacrifice fly to centerfield in the top of the seventh inning scored Trevor Werner and break the 3-3 tie.

Will Johnston earned his third win of the year after he allowed just two hits in 1 2/3 innings of work in relief. Jacob Palisch inherited a 3-2 with no outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the ninth. He recorded the final three outs of the game to seal the win and earn his fifth save of the season.

The Aggies had to come from behind to beat the Cardinals for the second straight day. Louisville’s Dalton Rushing launched a two-run home run over the stands in right field to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

Rock drew a bases-loaded walk to score Kole Kaler and cut Louisville’s lead to 2-1 in the third. Austin Bost then knotted the game at 2 with a sacrifice fly to centerfield that plated Werner.

The Cardinals claimed a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning on an RBI single up the middle from Jack Payton. Dallas was pulled after the go-ahead base hit. The junior earned a no-decision after he threw 4 2/3 innings.

Ryan Targac has more power from the left side of the plate, but the sophomore switch hitter got the job done on the right side on Saturday. His first-pitch solo home run to lead off the sixth inning tied the game at 3. It was Targac’s 15th home run of the season, but just his fifth from the right side.

A&M’s pitching and defense held on in the final four innings and the Aggies rushed the field and hugged each other after the final out to celebrate earning a trip to Omaha.

