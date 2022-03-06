Texas A&M baseball bullpen gives up six in loss to Wichita State

However, an aggressive approach on the base paths cost A&M later. With Logan Britt on third and two out in the top of the sixth, leadoff hitter Kaler tried to bunt his way on and score the run. But, third baseman Xavier Casserilla made a nice play for the bang-bang out at first, which stood up with a video review.

“I thought the third baseman made a great play,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought he was safe, obviously. That’s something we work on in those situations. Grass is really, really thick here. With everything that happened, you’ve got to give credit to the third baseman who made an awesome play.”

The Aggies tied the game in the bottom of the eighth at five on a pinch-hit, RBI single by Dylan Rock. A&M opted for Rock to steal second. A one-hop throw appeared to come in behind the runner, but Rock was called out. Schlossnagle said the play was reviewed to see if shortstop Andrew Stewart was blocking the base, which was ruled not to be the case.

“We expected them to be aggressive, especially offensively,” Wedge said. “We knew they had some good arms, but whenever you’re playing a good team, you have to play good baseball to beat them.”