Texas A&M baseball bullpen gives up six in loss to Wichita State

FRISCO — Sundays in college baseball can be a time for the bullpen to shine. That hasn’t been the case for Texas A&M the last two weeks with dark clouds for the team’s veteran relievers.
A&M dropped the final game of the Frisco Classic on Sunday to Wichita State 6-5, with the bullpen allowing all six runs.
“Guys that are sitting down there that have been around here for a while and been in a college game need to pitch better than [freshmen] Brad Rudis and Chris Cortez,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I don’t mind going to young freshmen, it doesn’t matter, but it would be nice if somebody else gave us something.”
The Aggies (7-4) took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but the Shockers (5-7) scored two in the sixth, three more in the seventh and the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Jack Sigrist.
Graduate transfer reliever Robert Hogan (0-1) was saddled with the loss in an inning that saw the leadoff batter hit along with two wild pitches. Wichita State started its rally in the sixth against Rudis with an RBI double by Couper Cornblum and an RBI single by Ross Cadena. The runs in the seventh came against junior left-hander Joseph Menefee. A walk set the table for a two-out, RBI double by Chuck Ingram. Designated hitter Payton Tolle followed with a two-run home run, giving the Shockers a 5-4 lead.
Cornblum and Cadena were part of six starting position players from Texas, which Shocker head coach Eric Wedge said gave his team a little extra juice for the matchup.
“When you’re growing up in Texas and you look at—whether it be [Texas] or A&M or whoever it may be.. there’s a lot of different teams down here and a lot of quality teams, nation-wide, that are down here in Texas,” Wedge said. “When you have the opportunity to play one of those teams and end up on the positive side of it, I think it says a lot about our kids.”
The Shockers, however, had trouble touching A&M freshman starter Ryan Prager, a Dallas native, through his four innings of work. He allowed two hits, walked one and struck out seven.
Shocker closer Connor Holden (1-0) got the victory.
The Aggie offense started fast, with a two-out RBI double by catcher Troy Claunch in the top of the first. An inning later, Ryan Targac launched a two-run home run over the fence in left center, pushing the lead to 3-0.
A&M took advantage of Wichita State miscues in the fifth. After drawing a leadoff walk, third baseman Kole Kaler stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Two batters after Kaler’s at-bat, first baseman Jack Moss lined a shot into the glove of right fielder Cornblum, which allowed Kaler to scamper in from third on the sacrifice fly.
However, an aggressive approach on the base paths cost A&M later. With Logan Britt on third and two out in the top of the sixth, leadoff hitter Kaler tried to bunt his way on and score the run. But, third baseman Xavier Casserilla made a nice play for the bang-bang out at first, which stood up with a video review.
“I thought the third baseman made a great play,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought he was safe, obviously. That’s something we work on in those situations. Grass is really, really thick here. With everything that happened, you’ve got to give credit to the third baseman who made an awesome play.”
The Aggies tied the game in the bottom of the eighth at five on a pinch-hit, RBI single by Dylan Rock. A&M opted for Rock to steal second. A one-hop throw appeared to come in behind the runner, but Rock was called out. Schlossnagle said the play was reviewed to see if shortstop Andrew Stewart was blocking the base, which was ruled not to be the case.
“We expected them to be aggressive, especially offensively,” Wedge said. “We knew they had some good arms, but whenever you’re playing a good team, you have to play good baseball to beat them.”
After the weekend’s 1-2 showing, the Aggies return to play for a 6:30 p.m. start Tuesday against Tarleton at Blue Bell Park.
“That’s two Sunday’s in a row that the bullpen failed us,” Schlossnagle said.
“That’s why, going to the bullpen, you see us using some of the same guys. It’s because the guys that throw strikes are the guys that we put out there and you try to go to somebody else and don’t get strikes.”
NOTES—A&M catcher Claunch (4 for 11, 1 R, 2 RBI), first baseman Moss (5 for 11, 2 R, 3 RBIs) and third baseman Kaler (1 for 10, 3 R, 2 RBIs, 4 BBs) earned all-tournament honors.