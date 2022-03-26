Texas A&M baseball beats Auburn in 11th inning walk-off thanks to gritty effort

The beauty of a towering home run off the bat of Texas A&M outfielder Dylan Rock wasn't enough to push the Aggies over Auburn in the series opener on Friday. But a day later, two blue-collar infield singles from Rock helped A&M overcome a 4-run deficit in a 5-4, 11-inning victory over the Tigers at Blue Bell Park.

“Gritty, that’s what it is,” Aggie shortstop Kole Kaler said. “Just wanting it more than the other team. That’s probably the best way to put it, just having that competitive grit. Coach [Jim Schlossnagle] has been talking about it the last couple of weeks, but we definitely had it today.”

It was Kaler’s sacrifice fly to center that scored outfielder Logan Britt from third to hand the Aggies (14-8, 3-2) the walk-off win in two extra innings, but Rock’s hustle created a run and an RBI during the Aggie’s come-from-behind effort.

In the fifth, with the Aggies trailing 4-0, Rock motored down the first base line after trickling a grounder down the left side, sliding head first into the back ahead of the throw. The two-out single scored Britt for A&M’s first run and was upheld after a video review.

Two innings later, Rock legged out another dribbling infield hit for a leadoff single, setting the stage for an RBI base knock by right fielder Brett Minnich two batters later. The score brought A&M back within one of the Tigers.

With the two singles, Rock extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he entered Saturday’s game hitting .451 with 10 RBIs and four home runs.

“I think we have some guys in the lineup that are pretty darn gritty,” Schlossnagle said. “We have a couple of other guys that can learn from the others.”

Rock's singles were split by an RBI single by Troy Claunch in the sixth, scoring Minnich from second. Minnich led off the inning with a double. Third baseman Ryan Targac finally completed the comeback with an eighth-inning solo home run that traveled an estimated 461 feet over Section 12 in right field.

On the mound, the Aggies were in need of a gritty performance from their pitching staff after a rocky beginning to the game.

Auburn (16-7, 2-3) managed two runs in the top of the first off an RBI single by shortstop Brody Moore and an error by Kaler at short, which allowed designated hitter Cam Hill to cross home. Aggie starter Micah Dallas added to the hole with two misplaced pitches that resulted in back-to-back solo home runs by Cole Foster and Mike Bello in the second.

But Dallas was quickly able to steady the ship. Through his next five innings, Dallas faced one over the minimum and allowed two runners on base. He finished his outing after seven innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and struck out 10.

“He had some bad luck in the first inning,” Schlossnagle said. "We didn’t make a play and that led two runs and some ground ball singles – just some bad luck. He made two bad pitches and you’ve got to give them credit to hit them out of the ball park, but what a competitor. The ultimate competitor that guy. I’ve seen it on the other end so many times and to have him on our team, what a treat that is.”

Reliever Will Johnson came in and threw two innings of hitless, scoreless baseball, followed by freshman Brad Rudis’ two innings of two-hit baseball. Notably, Rudis was able to get out of a first-and-second jam by striking out Auburn leading hitter Sonny DiChiara and forcing two pop outs in the 10th.

“Rudis – Holy cow,” Schlossnagle said. “First and second and nobody out and you’ve got to face that big guy. Babe Ruth there in the middle of the lineup for those guys. Him punching him out on that changeup was huge and getting out of that inning.”

A&M has a chance to take their second series on Sunday with freshman Ryan Prager (0-0, 2.59 ERA) taking the mound for the Aggies.

“We 100% got punched in the gut last night," Brit said. "It was basically, how do you respond today? Come in with our heads down or hang them high and compete? Now it’s 1-1 and you win the series on Sunday now. We’ve got ourselves back in the drivers seat.”

