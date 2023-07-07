Texas A&M baseball hitting coach Michael Earley will transition from a volunteer coaching role into a full-time paid position with the Aggies, according to the school Friday.

The change was made possible by a new NCAA rule which eliminates the volunteer coaching position and allows college baseball teams to have four full-time paid coaches. The rule, which was voted on by the NCAA Division I council in January, goes into effect for the 2023-24 season.

“Texas A&M and Bryan-College Station couldn’t be a better place to raise a family,” Earley said in a statement. “The community and support have been nothing short of amazing. My family and I are so excited to be a part of growing the Aggie Baseball program. My wife and I look forward to seeing our kids grow up in Bryan-College Station and getting back to Omaha.”

Earley hit the ground running in his first season with the Aggies, coming from Arizona State and joining A&M after the arrival of head coach Jim Schlossnagle in 2022. During 2022, the Aggies paced the Southeastern Conference in batting average (.290), runs (233), RBIs (215) and on-base percentage (.398) in league play, while swinging their way to the College World Series semifinals. The Aggies made improvements in batting average, slugging and on-base percentage from the year prior.

This season, A&M ranked 13th in the SEC in batting average (.270), fifth in hits (579), seventh in on-base percentage (.393) and 12th in slugging percentage (.449).

Earley has remained with the Aggies over the two seasons despite other offers from around the country, according to individuals with knowledge of the situation.

“First and foremost, we are very thankful to our administration and Ross Bjork for their continued commitment to have what we consider the most talented coaching and support staff in college baseball,” Schlossnagle said in a statement. “Coach Earley and his family are an integral part of our program both on and off the field and he is most surely a rising star in our industry. I am excited to see his role in our program grow over time.”

Earley had a successful college career, earning All-Big Ten Conference honors at Indiana. He then spent six seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization. He quickly earned a report with A&M’s hitters by custom tailoring practices to focus on each hitter’s weaknesses.

“He doesn’t have a cookie-cutter formula that everybody needs to do,” former Aggie catcher Troy Claunch told The Eagle in 2022. “He works with you on how your body moves and what works well for you. He does a good job of what you’ve done well in the past and how to mold that into being a better version of yourself.”

Along with serving as the Aggies’ hitting coach, Earley mans the first-base coach’s box during games.